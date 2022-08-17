If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is $130 off, which is a great deal for the most advanced Apple Watch. This Apple Watch deal also comes with a silver stainless steel case. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

Over at Walmart, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still on sale at its Prime Day price. Despite being released in 2017, the Series 3 smartwatch is compatible with the latest version of watchOS. An excellent fitness companion, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a water-resistant design, an optical heart sensor, a barometric altimeter, and lets you control your music.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also on sale right now. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Walmart Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts. $249 $219 Buy Now

