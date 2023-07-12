For iPhone owners, the best smartwatches come with all the bells and whistles — smartphone integration for answering texts, email, and phone calls, helpful health data and even contactless payment. If you want all convenience at your fingertips, the Apple Watch has taken the wearables market by storm.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end and there are only a few hours left to take advantage of the rare deals on Apple products. If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch or purchase one for the first time, Apple's latest lineup of Apple Watches are on sale with steep discounts.

Apple Watches can run the gamut in terms of price these days. From the newest Ultra and Series 8 to the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, we've found all the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals with models up to 30% off.

Prime Day Apple Watch Series 8 Deals

Amazon has record-low prices for the Apple Watch Series 8. Now 30% off, the Series 8 can operate with a low power mode that extends the battery life to 36 hours, making it an excellent smartwatch for everyday use.

Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the Series 8 includes an always-on display and new watch face options. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

Prime Day Apple Watch Ultra Deals

Designed for serious athletes and outdoor adventurers, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and most expensive Apple Watch to date. Currently you can save on the Ultra at Amazon. The Ultra's fast charge battery lasts 36 hours, which is double that of the Apple Watch 8 and it's water resistant up to 100m.

Prime Day Apple Watch Series 7 Deals

Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the Series 7 watches can even be enjoyed underwater with the right Apple Watch band.

While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the Series 7 features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming.

Prime Day Apple Watch SE Deals

The GPS 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now even more affordable with Walmart's Prime day competing discount. The new SE features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Deals on the second generation Apple Watch SE have been rare, but at $199, this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

