The Best Apple Watch Deals to Shop for Dad This Father's Day 2022
When it comes to giving your dad the perfect gift this Father's Day, you really can't go wrong with buying him (or any guy in your life, for that matter) a smartwatch or fitness tracker. If you are in fact hoping to invest in an upgraded tech piece for your papa this Father's Day, you're in major luck — as Apple Watch deals just so happen to be at their lowest prices right now.
You can get up to $70 off at Amazon and Walmart now for both models of the Apple Watch Series, which is the biggest markdown we've seen for the Series 7 model. Just be sure to order your Apple Watch fast as prices at Amazon and Walmart change in the blink of an eye.
With 20% more screen, this Apple Watch makes tracking your health, mindfulness, sleep, texts and communication much easier, all in a new swim-resistant model. Plus, it's easy to customize the Apple Watch Series 7. Just pick the perfect band size and color that suits your dad, then you have the perfect Father's Day gift.
Save $70 off this slightly larger model for all the incredible Apple Watch Series 7 features at an unprecedented low price.
With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga and Swimming (yes, swimming!). Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed under water.
Both sizes of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE are also $49 off. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Shop deals on both sizes of the Apple Watch SE below.
This slightly larger model is Amazon's Choice, available with six sporty band choices for an amazing discounted price.
Stay on top of your health with the Apple Watch SE, which notifies you about high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythms, all while allowing you to call, talk and text right from your wrist.
While you're here, don't miss out on browsing the best Father's Day 2022 gifts in our official gift guide. Plus, check out the most thoughtful and personalized gifts — perfect for any guy on Father's Day and beyond.
