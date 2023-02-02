Now that the Apple Watch Series 8 has been released, if you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch, now is the best time to do so. Amazon has amazing Apple deals so you can treat yourself to an Apple Watch you've been eyeing or get one as a luxe gift for your loved one this Valentine's Day. If you have yet to shop Amazon Deals, you can score major deals on all things Apple that are perfect for gifting or upgrading your own tech.

With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable Apple Watch deals at Amazon. A perfect combination of fitness tracking, cycle tracking, sleep tracking, and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.

Despite releasing this past September, Apple Watch Series 8 deals are already here. Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash detection. Amazon's Apple Watch Series 8 deals help you save on an intelligent timepiece.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and Cellular is currently at a discount at Amazon, which is a great deal for the previous-gen Apple Watch. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on both sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

