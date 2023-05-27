This Memorial Day weekend, there are a ton of great deals on Apple products at Amazon. If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch or purchase one for the first time, Apple's latest lineup of Apple Watches are on sale with steep discounts. You can save on the latest Series 8, Apple Watch Series 7 and affordable second-gen Watch SE.

Amazon has record-low prices for the Apple Watch Series 8. Now $70 off, the Series 8 can operate with a low power mode that extends the battery life to 36 hours, making it an excellent smartwatch for everyday use.

Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the Series 8 includes an always-on display and new watch face options. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

For a limited time, you can get $50 off the rugged Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon. The Apple Watch Ultra is a sports watch for adventure seekers. It has a bigger 49mm display, 60-hour battery life, and a host of outdoor sports features for runners, hikers, and other athletes.

Other Memorial Day deals include the Apple Watch Series 7 for $320 off at Amazon. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on the 45mm size of the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase.

Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can even be enjoyed underwater with the right Apple Watch band.

The GPS 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is now even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The new SE features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Deals on the second generation Apple Watch SE have been rare, but at $230, this is the lowest price we've ever seen.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

