The Best Back to School Sales to Shop This Weekend

It's the middle of summer, which means back to school season will be here soon. There are tons of deep discounts that have launched specifically for students returning to school whether that be a virtual classroom or a college campus. And we've picked out some of the hottest markdowns to take advantage of. Whether you're looking for a few new pieces to outfit you for your first day or you''re a parent wanting to save big on stocking up on essentials for your kids, there's bound to be an online sale that has exactly what you need. To help you choose the truly standout offers, we've narrowed down the top deals for you to shop. Ahead, find this weekend's best online sales for back to school season supplies. ET Style’s Picks for the Best Online Sales This Weekend:

Adidas

Save $30 on a $100 or more purchase with code FRESH until July 23. They will also offer up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE at checkout from August 5-10.

Aeropostale

Save 50-70% sitewide.

Amazon

You can shop back-to-school items by grade and category.

American Eagle

Up to 70% off college apparel.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Create a College Savings account and get 20% off on all purchases through Sept. 30.

Claire’s

Save 30% on diaries, stationary, desk accessories, tech essentials, backpacks and more.

Crayola

Spend $75 by Aug. 31 and receive a $15 reward that you can use on a future purchase.

Dormify

20% off bedding, bath, pillows, rugs, storage, wall art and more with code BACK2SCHOOL.

Gap

Back to school essentials for girls and boys starting at $4.

Happy Planner

Buy a planner, get a free sticker book until July 23.

The Home Depot

From now through Sept. 8, you can take up to 20% off select Home Office Furniture, 30% off Back to Class Bedding & Bath Linens, 50% off select Mattress Toppers, and 20% off select Cookware Sets.

J.Crew

Up to 60% off select sale style with code SALEONSALE until July 26.

Lenovo

Save an extra 10% sitewide.

Macy’s

Backpack on sale and dorm room essentials. They will also offer up to 60% off college essentials on July 24.

Nordstrom Rack

They are having a Rack to School sale event for clothes.

Old Navy

Get back to school clothes starting at $5

Society6

Check out their 2021 Back to School Collections of bedding kits, posters, tech accessories and more.

Staples

Take up to $100 off desk chairs and office furniture.

Walmart

Shop the retailer's School Prep HQ by grade.

Wayfair

College Picks under $25, under $50, under $75.

ET Style's Picks for Weekend Deals:

RELATED CONTENT:

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Deals We Can't Resist

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Morning Routine Beauty Products

Kylie Jenner's Swimsuits Are Surprisingly Affordable