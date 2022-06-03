The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend
Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, this weekend's beauty sales are a perfect place to start.
From 20% off cult-favorite Kosas products to Tula's 4-step routine for that summer glow, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on Fenty Beauty's hydrating long-lasting foundation.
Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best summer beauty sales below. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get shopping with the best deals from today's biggest beauty brands.
Best Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend
Kosas' cult-favorite makeup and skincare is 20% off sitewide. Whether you are restocking your shelves with tried-and-true goodies, or have just been wanting to try something from the brand, this Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so.
Get a free 8-piece Mega Gift with orders of $65 or more. This is Biossance's best mega gift ever with top-performers for glowing summer skin.
New customers save 15% at Dermstore with code WELCOME15.
Find all your summer skincare essentials in this full-size, 5-piece kit and save 40%.
Use code PEPTIDE to receive a complimentary Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Serum deluxe sample with any order $35 or more.
Available in a groundbreaking 50 shades, this long-lasting foundation will have you looking fresh all day long. Made with a unique blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, it's made for every skin type, giving you a natural finish that still looks like you.
If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber.
