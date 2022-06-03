Shopping

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop This Weekend

Best Beauty Sales 2022
Kosas

Summer always brings us a reason to step up our skin care for longer days in the sun and even longer nights. Let's be real — summer heat and humidity is hard on your hair, skin, and face. The season deserves its own beauty regimen with tinted moisturizers, SPF essentials, body mists, and vitamin C serums. If you've been hoping to step up your skincare or makeup routine for the warmer days, this weekend's beauty sales are a perfect place to start. 

From 20% off cult-favorite Kosas products to Tula's 4-step routine for that summer glow, now is great time to treat your skin and makeup routine to a refresh. We even found discounts on Fenty Beauty's hydrating long-lasting foundation.

Whether you're in the market for a magic wrinkle eraser, refreshing hair products, or even daily SPF essentials, you'll be able to find all of it and so much more for less with the best summer beauty sales below. But hurry — these deals won't last long and many best-selling products are already sold out. So, get shopping with the best deals from today's biggest beauty brands.

Best Beauty Sales to Shop This Weekend 

Kosas

Kosas' cult-favorite makeup and skincare is 20% off sitewide. Whether you are restocking your shelves with tried-and-true goodies, or have just been wanting to try something from the brand, this Summer Sale is the perfect time to do so. 

20% OFF KOSAS
Biossance

Get a free 8-piece Mega Gift with orders of $65 or more. This is Biossance's best mega gift ever with top-performers for glowing summer skin. 

FREE 8-PIECE MEGA GIFT
WITH CODE FREEGIFT
Dermstore

New customers save 15% at Dermstore with code WELCOME15. 

15% OFF DERMSTORE
WITH CODE WELCOME15
Tula Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit
Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit
TULA
Tula Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit

Find all your summer skincare essentials in this full-size, 5-piece kit and save 40%.

$154$92
Peter Thomas Roth

Use code PEPTIDE to receive a complimentary Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Serum deluxe sample with any order $35 or more. 

FREE ANTI-AGING SERUM
WITH CODE PEPTIDE
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation

Available in a groundbreaking 50 shades, this long-lasting foundation will have you looking fresh all day long. Made with a unique blend of ultra-hydrating ingredients, it's made for every skin type, giving you a natural finish that still looks like you.

$36$13
EltaMD

If you are new to SkinStore, all of EltaMD's sunscreen and skin care is 20% off with code NEWBIE. The dermatologist-favorite UV Clear Facial Sunscreen is used by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Hailey Bieber. 

20% OFF ELTAMD
WITH CODE NEWBIE

