The Best Black Friday 2021 Deals to Shop Early: Macy's, Best Buy, Nordstrom and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Black Friday Sales to Shop Today
Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon

Black Friday sales are well underway and if you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of -- and avoid any post-Thanksgiving Day stresses, in the process.

Thankfully, many stores have already begun rolling out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Amazon, Macy'sWalmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing, early Black Friday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Black Friday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Black Friday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best early Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Black Friday beauty sales that are happening now.

ET Style’s Picks for the Best Black Friday Deals To Shop Now:

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
This top-rated laptop is great for students or anyone looking to stream their favorite shows -- plus, it's currently available for $50 off at Best Buy.
$379$329 AT BEST BUY
The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place
The Always Pan
Our Place is having their biggest sale of the year with major discounts on dinnerware, home goods and, of course, the do-it-all Always Pan.
$145$99
Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Macy's
Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat
Shoppers can now peruse through some of the lowest prices of the season with Macy's Black Friday early access. Save with limited-time specials through Sunday, November 7. 
$315$94 AT MACY'S
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$825
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy's early Black Friday offers are live -- but only for a limited time. Shop major discounts across categories like tech, home appliances and more -- plus, save $180 on these noise-cancelling Beats by Dr. Dre headphones.
$350$123 AT BEST BUY
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
Walmart TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$299
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Get the TikTok-approved Coach Tabby Crossbody bag for 30% off at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale.
$395$277 AT NORDSTROM
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock
Overstock Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug
Overstock's Holiday Home Sale is on! Take up to 70% off thousands of items -- from furniture to light fixtures and kitchen appliances to this Newton Moroccan Shag Trellis Moroccan Area Rug (now only $37).
$70$37 AT OVERSTOCK
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven, 8 Qt.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Sur La Table is helping you prep for the holidays with up to 55% off cookware like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub. 
$440$299 AT SUR LA TABLE
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Samsung Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung's early Black Friday deals are live -- and that means for a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of major discounts on top products, including tech favorites like the celeb-loved Samsung Frame TV (take anywhere from $500 to $800 off select sizes).
$1,500$1,000 AT SAMSUNG
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy's current deal is actually their biggest offer ever -- no really. For a limited time, shoppers can take 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress, plus get free pillows and a sheet set with it. 
$1,239$800 AT COCOON BY SEALY
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100$60

More Early Black Friday Sales to Shop This Week:

Macy's: Macy's Black Friday Preview Sale is on and through Nov. 22, shoppers can take up to 20% off select merchandise with the code SCORE

Samsung: Enjoy ET's exclusive early access to Samsung's Black Friday event with the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

Kate Spade: Use code GIFTSZN for 20% off orders worth $200, 30% off orders worth $400 and 40% off orders worth $600 until November 9.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off early Black Friday deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 40% on top products at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale -- happening now through Nov. 26.

Columbia Sportswear: The Early Black Friday sale is on at Columbia Sportswear! Through Nov. 21, shoppers can take up to 40% off select gear, plus enjoy free shipping on orders of more than $99.

J.Crew: Get 30% off your purchase and take an extra 50% off sale styles with code FRIENDS.

Keurig: Everything at Keurig is now 20% off, including coffee makers and K-Cups with code HOLIDAYCHEER21 until Sunday, Nov. 14. 

Pottery Barn: Up to 70% off thousands of items, including these holiday monogram mugs

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sale, save an extra 20% off sale items with the code EXTRA

Target: Every week, Target will unveil new 'Holiday Best' deals with hundreds of top gifts across electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, apparel, beauty and more. 

Casper: Save up to 15% off Casper mattresses plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

