The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes and Fitness Gear: Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Nike and more
Colder weather means that many people will return to more and more indoor activities, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga practice, then it might be time to stock up on some great cold-weather fitness gear to keep you warm during your workout.
Whether you’re looking for extra-cozy fleece joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or sweat-wicking compression leggings, stylish sweatpants that could pass for professional or extra-baggy ones perfect for lounging, there’s a perfect athleisure pant to carry you through these cold months.
From brands like Athleta, Lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop joggers, face masks, jackets, running gloves and more to make sure you can comfortably stay active, and keep out the cold this winter.
Here are 15 joggers, leggings and other great cold weather fitness gear to get you through this winter.
RELATED CONTENT:
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
The 10 Best Treadmills and Ellipticals for Home Workouts
The Best Face Masks for Winter
Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers
The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January
The Best Beauty Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow