Colder weather means that many people will return to more and more indoor activities, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga practice, then it might be time to stock up on some great cold-weather fitness gear to keep you warm during your workout.

Whether you’re looking for extra-cozy fleece joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or sweat-wicking compression leggings, stylish sweatpants that could pass for professional or extra-baggy ones perfect for lounging, there’s a perfect athleisure pant to carry you through these cold months.

From brands like Athleta, Lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop joggers, face masks, jackets, running gloves and more to make sure you can comfortably stay active, and keep out the cold this winter.

Here are 15 joggers, leggings and other great cold weather fitness gear to get you through this winter.

Athleta Endeavor Jogger Athleta Athleta Endeavor Jogger Designed for comfort and with a secure zip pocket on the back, these joggers are ready for any endeavor. $109 AT ATHLETA Buy Now

Athleta Studio jogger Athleta Athleta Studio jogger These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for when there’s a chill in the air. $80 $39 AT ATHLETA Buy Now

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger Lululemon Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between. $128 $79 AND UP AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set Alo Yoga Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio set When it’s just too cold to bring yourself to leave the house for a workout, the Ultimate Home Studio set has you covered. The set includes a luxe Alo Moves annual subscription gift box, a yoga mat, two yoga blocks, a yoga strap, a mat towel and an Alo Yoga tote. $503 $362 AT ALO YOGA Buy Now

