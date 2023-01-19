Now that winter has arrived, finding the ideal clothes for a cold-weather workout can become quite the undertaking. Many people will return to more indoor workouts, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga sessions, then it's time to build the perfect cold-weather workout wardrobe. These garments and accessories will come in handy if you want to stick to fitness goals in the new year.

Whether you’re looking for gym-ready joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or insulated vests and leggings with a second-skin fit for those long distance runs, there’s workout gear to keep you snug and dry all season without restricting your full range of motion. With high-performance layers that are sweat-wicking on the inside and insulating on the outside, we've gathered the best winter workout clothes to strategize your outfits for an impactful outdoor experience.

From brands like Athleta, lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop jackets, gloves, running shoes and more clothes made from technical fabrics to keep you comfortably active and warm. Below check out the cold-weather fitness gear for women and men to get you through this frigid winter.

Women's Cold-Weather Workout Clothes

Athleta Studio Jogger Athleta Athleta Studio Jogger These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for when there’s a chill in the air. $79 Shop Now

Men's Cold-Weather Workout Clothes

For Days Classic Hoodie For Days For Days Classic Hoodie Stay cozy — and stylish — before and after a workout in a cotton terry fleece hoodie in your choice of black, grey, aqua, deep sea green, pink, or chocolate brown. $92 Shop Now

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

