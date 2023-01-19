Shopping

The Best Cold-Weather Workout Clothes This Winter: Shop Joggers, Leggings, Jackets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Winter Workout Clothes
Getty

Now that winter has arrived, finding the ideal clothes for a cold-weather workout can become quite the undertaking. Many people will return to more indoor workouts, but if you’re hoping to continue your early-morning jogs through winter, or feel completely committed to your daily outdoor yoga sessions, then it's time to build the perfect cold-weather workout wardrobe. These garments and accessories will come in handy if you want to stick to fitness goals in the new year.

Whether you’re looking for gym-ready joggers and fleece-lined leggings, or insulated vests and leggings with a second-skin fit for those long distance runs, there’s workout gear to keep you snug and dry all season without restricting your full range of motion. With high-performance layers that are sweat-wicking on the inside and insulating on the outside, we've gathered the best winter workout clothes to strategize your outfits for an impactful outdoor experience.

From brands like Athleta, lululemon, Nike and Under Armour, shop jackets, gloves, running shoes and more clothes made from technical fabrics to keep you comfortably active and warm. Below check out the cold-weather fitness gear for women and men to get you through this frigid winter. 

Women's Cold-Weather Workout Clothes

adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe

Save 50% on running shoes for cold weather. The outsole gives the perfect traction on all surfaces in wet and cold conditions.

$210$105
Athleta Après Ski Jogger
Après Ski Jogger
Athleta
Athleta Après Ski Jogger

Designed specifically for colder climates, these joggers are made with weightless warmth and are ready for any endeavor. 

$149$90
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece-Lined Leggings

These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 

$28
adidas All SZN Fleece Pants
adidas All SZN Fleece Pants
adidas
adidas All SZN Fleece Pants

With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.

$60
lululemon Run for It All Gloves
Lululemon Run for It All gloves
lululemon
lululemon Run for It All Gloves

Protect your fingers from the frost on your morning jog with these water-repellent running gloves.

$42
lululemon Adapted State High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Adapted State High-Rise jogger
lululemon
lululemon Adapted State High-Rise Jogger

Designed to keep up with you throughout your entire workout, these warm quick-drying joggers have zips at the cuff to help you cool down quick.

$128
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.

$50
Athleta Studio Jogger
Athleta Studio jogger
Athleta
Athleta Studio Jogger

These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for when there’s a chill in the air. 

$79
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner

This jacket is made with double-sided spacer fabric that harnesses natural body heat to keep you warm without adding bulk or weight.

$120$93
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner Long Sleeve
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Hooded Runner Long Sleeve

This hooded long sleeve is perfect for beating that early morning chill.

$78
lululemon Run For It All Ear Warmer
Lululemon Run For It All earwarmer
lululemon
lululemon Run For It All Ear Warmer

Keeping your ears cozy has never been easier with this ear-warming headband from lululemon.

$28

Men's Cold-Weather Workout Clothes

Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Mens Athletic Pants
Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Mens Athletic Pants
Target
Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Mens Athletic Pants

Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for running errands on colder days. 

$45$20
Nike Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Joggers
Nike Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Joggers
Nike
Nike Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Joggers

Don't worry about working up a sweat during your next run or strength training routine, these joggers will wick away moisture to keep you comfortable. 

$93
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 Running Shoe

$210$105
For Days Classic Hoodie
Men's For Days Classic Hoodie
For Days
For Days Classic Hoodie

Stay cozy — and stylish — before and after a workout in a cotton terry fleece hoodie in your choice of black, grey, aqua, deep sea green, pink, or chocolate brown.

$92
Merrell Unisex Thermal Trail Running Crew Socks
Merrell Unisex Thermal Trail Running Crew Socks
Amazon
Merrell Unisex Thermal Trail Running Crew Socks

For any trail runners, you'll want these warm thermal socks designed to prevent blisters and keep your toes toasty. 

$12
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket
The North Face
The North Face Men's Class V Pullover Hooded Jacket

This relaxed-fit pullover has moisture-wicking fabric and provides sun protection. The loose fit always for mobility if you have an active day planned in the chilly outdoors.

$89
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants

These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for workouts or relaxing at home. Plus, they come in solid colors.

$15

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

RELATED CONTENT: 

The 33 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now

Save Up to 40% On Patagonia's Winter Weather Essentials at REI

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back in Stock Right Now

The 18 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

The 16 Best Deals on Comfy Boots, Sneakers and Slippers Up to 70% Off

Everything You Need to Go From Gym to Work and Beyond

The Best Cozy Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Fabulous All Winter Long

Shop The 15 Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

Celebrate The Lunar New Year with lululemon's Lucky New Collection

The 21 Best Winter Coats and Jackets on Amazon