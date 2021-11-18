Shopping

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Gift or Wear for the Holidays -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

By ETonline Staff
Parachute, Outdoor Voices, Lululemon

It's the holiday season, which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two. 

To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable. Plus, they'll make great gifts to give to loved ones this holiday season -- who wouldn't want cozy, comfy clothes? 

So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, robes, pajamas and more from lululemon, ThirdLove, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more. 

For more items to get you in the mood for winter, check out cozy scented candles, warm coats and boots under $50. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy. 

Astylish 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Amazon
Astylish 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Gift this festive, checkered red loungewear set. 
$31
Free People Whats Up Onesie
Whats Up Onesie
Free People
Free People Whats Up Onesie
On lazy days, throw on this effortless and ultra-comfy onesie. 
$118
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Adult Robe
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 
$127$109
Mia Cotton & Silk Pajamas
Mia Cotton & Silk Pajamas
Nordstrom
Mia Cotton & Silk Pajamas
Since we're still spending a lot of time at home, maybe it's time to invest in silk pajamas. 
$99
Everlane The French Terry Jumpsuit
Everlane The French Terry Jumpsuit
Everlane
Everlane The French Terry Jumpsuit
Thinking about getting a jumpsuit for lazy Sundays? Us, too.
$78
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
The Great Fantastic
The Great Fantastic Swoveralls
Enter Swoveralls -- sweatpants and overalls combined. The super soft, don't-want-to-take-off one-piece is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. 
$125
lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
lululemon jogger
lululemon
lululemon Scuba High-Rise French Terry Jogger
Get multiple colors of these casual, cozy Lululemon jogger sweatpants. 
$118
Smash + Tess The Wednesday Romper
Smash + Tess romper
Smash + Tess
Smash + Tess The Wednesday Romper
This wildly soft Smash + Tess romper is the perfect alternative to sweats.
$125
Old Navy Vintage Sweatshirt & Jogger Sweatpants Set
Old Navy Vintage Sweatshirt & Jogger Sweatpants Set
Old Navy
Old Navy Vintage Sweatshirt & Jogger Sweatpants Set
You've probably seen the throwback sweatshirts, but you can get the matching sweatpants, too! They come in two other colors from Old Navy. 
$60$42
WestPoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe
MARTEX TERRY BATH ROBE
Westpoint Home
WestPoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe
A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes for your entire family. 
$50$45
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Sweatshirt
This season, cozy up in Outdoor Voices' beloved fleece sweatshirt with your favorite leggings.
$98
Mango Knit Jogger-Style Trousers
Mango Knit jogger-style trousers
Mango
Mango Knit Jogger-Style Trousers
The pants are perfect if you're looking for something more comfortable than a relaxed-fit legging. They feature a drawstring waist and are cozy enough to double as pajamas. 
$60
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. 
$15
Slept Satin Weighted Eye Mask no.1
Slept Satin Weighted Eye Mask no.1
Slept
Slept Satin Weighted Eye Mask no.1
This isn't your average satin eye mask. This one from Slept features four ounces of gentle weighted pressure for ultimate relaxation. The mask is machine washable, has adjustable bands and comes in a cute travel pouch. 
$42
ThirdLove x Sarah Flint PJ Set
The ThirdLove x Sarah Flint PJ Set
ThirdLove
ThirdLove x Sarah Flint PJ Set
ThirdLove, known for their super comfortable bras, have teamed up with footwear designer Sarah Flint (Meghan Markle has worn multiple styles from the brand) to design chic pajama sets. Our top pick has a relaxed, boxy fit with a gorgeous watercolor print. 
$130
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Team a soft bralette with this Calvin Klein thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. 
STARTING $25
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
Parachute
Parachute Linen Sleep Shirt
In addition to chic bedding, Parachute also has loungewear. We love the oversized linen sleep shirt for its breathable, comfy and soft design. 
$99
Pact Vintage Weekend Dress
pact weekend dress
Pact
Pact Vintage Weekend Dress
Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton house dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging.
$65
The Bright Side by Rocky Barnes Sunset Beachwood Leisure Top
SUNSET BEACHWOOD LEISURE TOP
The Bright Side
The Bright Side by Rocky Barnes Sunset Beachwood Leisure Top
Level up your PJ game with this color-blocked top that's cute enough to pair with jeans (whenever we start wearing jeans again.) 
$108 AT THE BRIGHT SIDE

