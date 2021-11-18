The Best Cozy Loungewear to Gift or Wear for the Holidays -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More
It's the holiday season, which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two.
To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable. Plus, they'll make great gifts to give to loved ones this holiday season -- who wouldn't want cozy, comfy clothes?
So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, robes, pajamas and more from lululemon, ThirdLove, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more.
For more items to get you in the mood for winter, check out cozy scented candles, warm coats and boots under $50. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
