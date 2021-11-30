Shopping

The Best Cyber Monday Deals 2021 You Can Still Shop Now: Nike, Wayfair, Nordstrom and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cyber Monday 2021_Main
Amazon, Samsung, Best Buy, Nordstrom, Walmart, Target

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many Cyber Week sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process.

Thankfully, many stores rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Macy'sWalmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing Cyber Week sales that are still live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Cyber Week discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Cyber Monday beauty sales that are still happening now.

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Cyber Week sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

 

 Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021: 

AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
AirPods Pro
These must-have Apple AirPods use active noise-canceling technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water and sweat resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three different sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit.
$249$197
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100 AND UP $60 AND UP
11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen
Amazon
11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life for streaming movies and shows. Hurry low stock, order soon.
$260$147
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied.
$159$109
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Holiday movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$350$230

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021:

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Stay on top of your fitness with this water-resistant Apple Watch Series 3 that makes it easier to better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. 
$199$169
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark® EZ Robot is your easy path to a smart clean, row by row, room to room. 
$499$299
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$299
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with this magical gift. 
$60$48

Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals 2021:

BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Chic meets comfort with these faux leather pants from Nordstrom.
$98$59
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Get the TikTok-approved Coach Tabby Crossbody bag for 30% off at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale.
$395$277
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
'Tis the season for stylish and sturdy Chelsea boots. Thus suede version from Marc Fisher comes with the big lugs that 2021 is demanding. 
$190$99

Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2021:

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Dyson
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifier Fan
Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology to purify your air while keeping you cool.
$400$300
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
This machine projects purified, humidified air throughout the whole room, so you don’t breathe dry, stale air.
$820$700

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2021:

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
This top-rated laptop is great for students or anyone looking to stream their favorite shows -- plus, it's currently available for $230 off at Best Buy.
$379$329
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
Best Buy
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
This highly reviewed 50-inch TCL set has QLED (quantum dot LED) technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
$599$450
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord. 
$800$700
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $700 cheaper.
$2,400$1,500
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50

Samsung Cyber Week deals 2021:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra features the fastest processor in Samsung's Galaxy lineup to speedily connect you to everything you love. 
$1,200$825
Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung
Galaxy Buds Pro
Get the most out of your audio experience with studio quality sound and active noise cancellation.
$200$99
Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung
Galaxy S21 5G
Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality.
$800$250

More Cyber Week Sales to Shop Now:

The Best Cyber Week Fashion Deals

Abercrombie: For a limited time, take 25% off select styles at Abercrombie. 

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags. puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything. 

SPANX: Today is the last day is save 20% off sitewide. 

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear at Coach Outlet's Cyber Week Sale. 

J.Crew: Take 40% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm. 

Kate Spade: Ending today, take up 50% off everything with code GIVETUES.

JW PEI: Save 20% on bestsellers at JW PEI with the code JWCB20 through December 2. 

BaubleBar: Ending tonight, use code BB30 to save 30% sitewide at BaubleBar.  

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND

Nike: Save up to 50% and use code CYBER for an extra 20% off select styles through November 30. 

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products with Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Deals -- happening now through Nov. 30.

Reebok: Use promo code CM50 to save 50% sitewide at Reebok's biggest sales of the year. 

The Best Black Friday Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: With Black Friday prices guaranteed, get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more.

Samsung: Samsung's Cyber Week event has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

The Best Cyber Monday Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Take 20% off mattresses and 25% off everything at Allswell! Just use code CYBERWEEK

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s Cyber Week sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through December 7.

Casper: Save up to 50% off select Casper mattresses at the Last Call Sale plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until December 4.

Keurig: Save $10 on large packs of 60+ pods with code BIGBOX21 until December 1. 

Layla Sleep: The Layla Hybrid Mattress is $200 off and the Memory Foam Mattress is $150 off through November 30. 

Nectar Sleep: Shop the Nectar Cyber Week Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free through December 5.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off Cyber Week deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Cyber Week continues with up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more. 

The Best Cyber Monday Cookware Deals

Caraway: Ending Nov. 30, take 10% off when you spend $95 or more, 15% off when you spend $395 and up or 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA

The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Beautycounter: Take 20% off sitewide at BeautyCounter through November 30.

Kiehl's: Save 30% sitewide and 50% on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics. 

NuFACE: Facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. Shop NuFACE with 35% off sitewide today. 

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks. 

Ulta Beauty: The Holiday Beauty Blitz is happening all week long at Ulta with deals up to 50% off Lancome, Tarte, Clinique, and more. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Save Up to 55% During Sur La Table's Cookware Sale

The BaubleBar Ring Loved By Julia Roberts Is On Sale for Black Friday

The Best Holiday Decor Deals From Wayfair, Home Depot, Macy's and More

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Tory Burch Black Friday Sale 2021: Here's Everything We Know So Far

 