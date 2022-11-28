As the winter weather starts to sink in, nothing is better than getting cozy on the couch, kicking your feet up and catching up on streaming shows and movies. And with unbeatable Cyber Monday deals from all your favorite streaming services, there’s never been a better time to sign up. You never know where your next favorite show or movie will be!

The most popular video and streaming platforms are celebrating Cyber Monday by slashing prices on subscription packages. If you’ve been wanting to add new binge-worthy shows to your lineup, Cyber Week is the time to do it. Peacock is discounting its premium plans by 80% just in time to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can also catch up on Emmy Award-winning The White Lotus on HBO Max for just $2 a month for three months.

Keep scrolling to score the lowest prices of the year on Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more.

HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $1.99/month for the first three months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag. This deal is available until November 28. $9.99/MONTH $1.99/MONTH FOR 3 MONTHS Sign Up Now

Peacock Peacock Peacock For Cyber Week, new subscribers can get Peacock for only $0.99/mo for 12 months when you use the code SAVEBIG. Watch Yellowstone, Jordan Peele's Nope, every season of The Real Housewives, and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. $5/MONTH $1/MONTH WITH CODE SAVEBIG Sign Up Now

Paramount+ Paramount+ Paramount+ Until November 27, get 50% off an annual plan for your first year. With the discount, you’ll be able to subscribe to the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99. $100/YEAR $50/YEAR AD-FREE PREMIUM PLANS Sign Up Now

Hulu Hulu Hulu Sign up for Hulu’s limited-time Black Friday deal to save 75% off the regular monthly price of an ad-supported plan. New and returning subscribers can get an entire year of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just $1.99 per month and you can cancel anytime. $7.99/MONTH $1.99/MONTH FOR A YEAR Sign Up Now

Discovery+ Discovery+ Discovery+ There’s something for everyone on Discovery+, so you won’t want to miss out on this incredible deal. Discovery+ is offering a three month subscription for $0.99/month for the first three months of the streaming service. Enjoy more than 70,000 shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, and HGTV. $5/MONTH $1/MONTH Sign Up Now

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Want to watch live TV and on-demand content wherever you are? Check out Sling TV and stream the biggest games, holiday movies, news and more. For Black Friday, you can save 50% on your first month of Sling TV for only $20.

$40 $20 FOR FIRST MONTH Sign Up Now

Philo Philo Philo Looking for a new way to watch TV without a cable subscription? Check out Philo. From November 25 to 30, new subscribers can save 80% off their first month of Philo using the promo code THANKS. That’s live TV, all your favorite shows, and more for just $5.

$25 $5 FOR FIRST MONTH WITH CODE THANKS Sign Up Now

Now is also a smart time to score Disney+ at its current price. On December 8, Disney+ will increase by $2.50 per month, or $30 per year for an annual subscription.

Sign Up for Disney+

From Starz to Showtime, some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are also now available for $1.99 for the first two months. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

