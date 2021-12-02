Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many Cyber Week sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping delays and other COVID restrictions expected to make holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process.

Thankfully, many stores rolled out their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early this year -- from major retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like Sur La Table and Keurig, there's dozens of amazing Cyber Week sales that are still live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best Cyber Week discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best Cyber Monday sales to shop today, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big on the biggest shopping day of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best Cyber Monday beauty sales that are still happening now.

After a year of basically hibernating at home and living in loungewear, we're so excited to reconnect with our loved ones and celebrate the holiday season properly -- and show them love with the perfect gift, as well.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major Cyber Week sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $109 Buy Now

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. $100 AND UP $60 AND UP Buy Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with the Galaxy S21 that has the the ability to record in 8K, so your videos are cinema quality. $800 $250 Buy Now

More Cyber Week Sales to Shop Now:

The Best Cyber Week Fashion Deals

Abercrombie: For a limited time, take 25% off select styles at Abercrombie.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags. puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear at Coach Outlet's Cyber Week Sale.

J.Crew: Take 40% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm.

JW PEI: Save 20% on bestsellers at JW PEI with the code JWCB20 through December 2.

BaubleBar: Take 20% off site-wide with the code GIFT20.

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products with Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Deals.

Reebok: Use promo code CM50 to save 50% sitewide at Reebok's biggest sales of the year.

The Best Cyber Week Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: With Black Friday prices guaranteed, get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more.

Samsung: Samsung's Cyber Week event has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones.

The Best Cyber Week Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Take 20% off mattresses and 25% off everything at Allswell! Just use code CYBERWEEK.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 20% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s Cyber Week sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 25% sitewide at Brooklyn Bedding through December 7.

Casper: Save up to 50% off select Casper mattresses at the Last Call Sale plus 10% off the Original and everything else.

Dyson: Get $50 off the Dyson V8 Absolute and $50 off the Dyson V10 Absolute until December 4.

Nectar Sleep: Shop the Nectar Cyber Week Sale and take $100 off your mattress, including one of the best mattresses in a box, and get $399 worth of sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector for free through December 5.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off Cyber Week deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Cyber Week continues with up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more.

The Best Cyber Week Cookware Deals

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

The Best Cyber Week Beauty Deals

Kiehl's: Save 30% sitewide and 50% on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

NuFACE: Facial toning kits are on sale for their lowest price ever. Shop NuFACE with 35% off sitewide today.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Ulta Beauty: The Holiday Beauty Blitz is happening all week long at Ulta with deals up to 50% off Lancome, Tarte, Clinique, and more.

