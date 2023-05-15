Memorial Day is just around the corner, but Best Buy has early deals this week with big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your home and life.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of the summer, be sure to check out the appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more to refresh all your machines. Some of these deals may not last very long, so if you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.

Shop Best Buy Deals

When Best Buy's Memorial Day sale goes live later this month, we'll share the best deals worth your while right here. Ahead fo the holiday weekend shopping rush, we’ve found the best deals to score from Best Buy's sale now.

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Best TV Deals

The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life. $700 $600 Shop Now

ASUS 17.3" Chromebook Best Buy ASUS 17.3" Chromebook The Chromebook's 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. With a versatile clamshell design, you can choose between laptop, audience, tabletop and presentation modes. $389 $189 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Electric Bike Deals to Cruise in Style This Spring

Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever

Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums

17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More

The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums

The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now