The Best Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Memorial Day: Save on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy 3-Day Sale
Best Buy

Memorial Day is just around the corner, but Best Buy has early deals this week with big savings across the retailer's top tech from smart TVs to iPads. With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your home and life.

If you want to upgrade your kitchen or laundry room ahead of the summer, be sure to check out the appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more to refresh all your machines. Some of these deals may not last very long, so if you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.

Shop Best Buy Deals

When Best Buy's Memorial Day sale goes live later this month, we'll share the best deals worth your while right here. Ahead fo the holiday weekend shopping rush, we’ve found the best deals to score from Best Buy's sale now. 

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Dyson air purifier fans to Ring video doorbells, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades for a smarter home.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Best Buy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.

$550$450
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$400$280
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell 3

Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. 

$200$150
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$800
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family. With the Ready2Fit guarantee, if your Samsung front control slide-in range doesn't fit your 30" freestanding range cutout, you can get a complimentary $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.

$1,170$850

Best TV Deals

The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of Memorial Day. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Samsung 65" Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
65" Samsung Class Q80B QLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class Q80B QLED 4K TV

Watch the deep blacks and bright whites pop from LED lights directly behind your screen. Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound makes your TV's sound move with the on-screen action.

$1,300$1,000
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV
LG 65-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 75” Class UQ9000 Series LED 4K TV

Use your voice to control your TV — featuring built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit and more. 

$900$780
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$4,500$3,300
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$1,600
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$750$650
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Sony 65" classBRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.

$2,000$1,800

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

 

A sleek, portable Surface Laptop with 12.4" PixelSense touchscreen and great typing experience with precision trackpad, plus the ports you need. Now with an improved HD camera to look your best on video calls, new Windows 11 experiences, and a long battery life.

$700$600
ASUS 17.3" Chromebook
ASUS 17.3" Chromebook
Best Buy
ASUS 17.3" Chromebook

The Chromebook's 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. With a versatile clamshell design, you can choose between laptop, audience, tabletop and presentation modes.

$389$189
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$504
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop

The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.

$600$400

