The Best Deals at Best Buy This Week: Shop Savings on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More

Best Buy 3-Day Sale
Best Buy

Mother's Day is nearly upon us and to celebrate, retailers big and small are offering excellent discounts. Best Buy has some of the most enticing deals this week, with great prices on tech products from top-of-the-line TVs to iPads. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades. 

With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your home and life. Some of these deals may not last very long, so if you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.

With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. This Mother's Day, while flowers are nice, these tech deals can get your mom the things she actually wants while saving some money. From electric bikes to Dyson air purifier fans and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale. 

Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals

Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Tineco floor washers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme
Best Buy
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme

Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.

$500$400
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$400$300
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.

$190$130
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell 3

Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home. 

$200$150
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Best Buy
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier

The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display. 

$220$140
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$800
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family. With the Ready2Fit guarantee, if your Samsung front control slide-in range doesn't fit your 30" freestanding range cutout, you can get a complimentary $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.

$1,170$900

Best TV Deals

The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget,  there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.

Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85" Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K TV

Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound. 

$4,500$3,000
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung - 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class QN95B Neo QLED 4K TV

 

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile. 

$2,600$1,600
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 75UQA Series LED 4K UHD TV

Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.

$750$650
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Sony 65" classBRAVIA XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80K 4K HDR OLED Google TV

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.

$2,000$1,800

Best E-Bike Deals at Best Buy

Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike
Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike
Best Buy
Aventon Aventure Step-Over Ebike

As beautifully elegant as it is rugged the Aventure is Aventon's most powerful and versatile ebike. With a front suspension fork, fat tires, and exceptional handling you can ride comfortably across whichever terrain you choose. 

$2,000$1,500
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike
Best Buy
Aventon Soltera 7-Speed Step-Over Ebike

A sleek, 7-speed electric bike that is nimble and powerful enough to weave through the jungles of the city yet lightweight enough to carry up a flight of stairs after a day’s work.

$1,400$1,200
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike
Best Buy
Razor Rambler 16 Large eBike

The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.

$660$637

Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy

HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop
HP - Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14" Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
HP 15.6" Touch Screen Laptop

Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.

$630$517
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.

$500$300
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6" Touch Laptop

The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.

$600$400

