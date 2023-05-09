The Best Deals at Best Buy This Week: Shop Savings on Appliances, TVs, Laptops and More
Mother's Day is nearly upon us and to celebrate, retailers big and small are offering excellent discounts. Best Buy has some of the most enticing deals this week, with great prices on tech products from top-of-the-line TVs to iPads. You can also create the kitchen or laundry room of your dreams with appliance deals on washers and dryers, French door refrigerators and plenty more home upgrades.
With Best Buy’s expansive catalog of discounted products, right now is a great time to invest in tech for your home and life. Some of these deals may not last very long, so if you spot something you or a loved one might need, it's best to score these savings sooner than later.
With Best Buy's discounts on must-have tech, shoppers have the chance to save on quality devices across every category. This Mother's Day, while flowers are nice, these tech deals can get your mom the things she actually wants while saving some money. From electric bikes to Dyson air purifier fans and Ring video doorbells, we’ve found some of the best deals to help you shop this epic Best Buy sale.
Best Buy Home and Appliance Deals
Spring is a great time to upgrade your home and kitchen appliances and Best Buy is here to help with keeping the discounts coming. From Keurig coffee makers to Tineco floor washers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Replace your tedious mopping, sweeping and vacuuming routine with Tineco's 3-in-1 cleaning tool that quickly picks up dirt and debris while thoroughly washing every inch.
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
Upgrade your at-home coffee bar with this sleek option from Keurig, which is available for $60 off.
Save $50 on this popular doorbell camera from Ring, upgraded with added security features to protect any home.
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family. With the Ready2Fit guarantee, if your Samsung front control slide-in range doesn't fit your 30" freestanding range cutout, you can get a complimentary $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.
Best TV Deals
The NBA Playoffs are happening now and Best Buy has some of the best TV deals to step up your viewing setup. Regardless of your space or your budget, there's a TV out there that will meet your needs, and it's probably on sale at Best Buy ahead of spring. From Samsung 4K TVs to LG smart webOS TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home.
Samsung's ultra sharp 8K screens use innovative precision controlled Quantum Mini LEDs that bring you intense contrast for breathtaking detail in a wide spectrum of brilliant colors. Watch it all in jaw dropping 8K with Dolby Atmos sound.
Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs. Immerse yourself in a next level viewing experience with an impossibly slim profile.
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.
Best E-Bike Deals at Best Buy
As beautifully elegant as it is rugged the Aventure is Aventon's most powerful and versatile ebike. With a front suspension fork, fat tires, and exceptional handling you can ride comfortably across whichever terrain you choose.
A sleek, 7-speed electric bike that is nimble and powerful enough to weave through the jungles of the city yet lightweight enough to carry up a flight of stairs after a day’s work.
The new, retro-cool Razor Rambler 16 lets you blast around town at speeds up to 15.6 mph. Whether the terrain is smooth or a bit rougher, the dual 16" (406 mm) super-wide, air-filled tires deliver a smooth and comfortable ride.
Best Laptop Deals at Best Buy
Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this HP Laptop Intel computer.
Experience the most secure Windows ever built with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware.
The Dell Inspiron has everything you need for school. The built-in HD webcam is perfect for zoom meetings, Dell's ComfortView, which reduces blue light, prevents eye strain, and the long-lasting battery will have you well-prepared for class.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Electric Bike Deals to Cruise in Style This Spring
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and More
Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Back on Sale at Their Lowest Price Ever
Spring Cleaning Is Here: Shop the Best Deals on Dyson Vacuums
17 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week: Save On Samsung, Apple, Dyson and More
The Best Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon
Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning with the Best Roomba Deals: Save Up to 42% on Robot Vacuums
The Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now