You can never go wrong with shopping designer — especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale is happening now through Monday, October 3 and there are thousands of deals on new arrivals. The luxury retailer is offering shoppers 25% off new fall wardrobe essentials along with 20% off nearly every beauty product. No code is necessary for unlocking the incredible designer discounts.

Shop the Saks Sale

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're hoping to get a head start on Christmas shopping, are still looking for that perfect gift to give someone special, or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale.

Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Tilbury, Rag & Bone, Prada, and so many more. Sitewide Saks sales are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds.

Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale while they're still in stock!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Saks Fifth Avenue Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Augustinus Bader is beloved by skincare gurus and celebrities alike — including Jennifer Aniston — and the Rich Cream is a perfect addition to any nighttime routine. All of the brand’s products are currently marked down at Saks. $175 $149 Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Saks Fifth Avenue Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation The long-lasting, weightless, full-coverage foundation has a matte finish for a poreless-looking complexion. As stated by Charlotte Tilbury, this hybrid skincare foundation contains her groundbreaking Magic REPLEXIUM to significantly reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 22% after eight weeks of use. $46 $39 Buy Now

Versace Medusa Leather Belt Saks Fifth Avenue Versace Medusa Leather Belt Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo. Finish off your outfit with a smooth leather belt featuring a gleaming Medusa buckle. $525 $368 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Bomber Jackets to Shop for Effortless Fall Fashion

The Best Deals From the 2022 Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale

Shop Sephora's Limited Edition Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Save 20% on Clean Makeup and Beauty Essentials at This Huge Kosas Sale

The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

Shop Michael Kors' Fall Sale for 25% Off New Handbags, Coats and More

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now