Shopping

The Best Deals on Stocking Stuffers to Shop for Everyone on Your Christmas List

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Christmas Stocking
Getty Images

It's time to get festive! The holiday season is upon us and now is the time to get started on your holiday shopping and stock up on budget-friendly items. You might need to to keep an eye on holiday shipping deadlines to take full advantage of the amazing selection of gifts (and holiday offers) from retailers like AmazonSephora, Nordstrom, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair and Ulta Beauty.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers, jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances to holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing and yummy chocolates, there's no limit to what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must-haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger and better. An Apple AirTag fits nicely in a stocking and these Disney ornaments aren't exactly stocking stuffers, but they'll look good hanging all around your holiday mantel.  

Additionally, now is a great opportunity to get your hands on major markdowns and fashion deals from loads of brands before the holiday sales formally begin.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices, and they're all just a click away. Plus, most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gift items for your holiday needs. 

Below, see our selection of the best holiday stocking stuffers. Plus, check out ET Style's top picks for the best gift ideas in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021.

Under $25

Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
Amazon
Wine2Go The Foldable Wine Bottle
The Wine2Go foldable wine bottle holds a full bottle of wine and is reusable, flexible and foldable.
$10
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Up your sock game with these festive holiday socks.
$21 AND UP
Blink Mini
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini
This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. 
$35$20
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Smudge Wellness
Smudge Wellness Crystal Power Mix
Keep your energy in check with this thoughtfully curated power mix from Smudge, which features a travel-sized sodalite, green quartz, amethyst, tiger's eye, fuschite, and carnelian. Plus, the stones come in a reusable Smudge case.
$20 AT SMUDGE
Jessica Simpson Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide-On Slippers
Jessica Simpson Women's Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Plush Faux Fur Fuzzy Slide-On Slippers
Keep warm with a pair of Jessica Simpson’s fuzzy slide-on slippers. They're available at Amazon.
$12 AND UP
Amazon Echo Auto & 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew
Amazon Echo Auto
Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto & 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew
Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 
$97$50
LebonYard Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
LebonYard Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
Amazon
LebonYard Christmas Holiday Face Mask, 10 Pack
These Christmas face masks are made from eco-friendly material. Available at Amazon.
$17
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Amazon
Mudpuppy Andy Warhol Coloring Book
Mudpuppy's Andy Warhol Coloring Book features the iconic pop artist's greatest hits ready to be colored in and customized by people young and old. An adult coloring book has been a new fad in stress relief during the pandemic or any other time and is the perfect inexpensive white elephant gift idea to give or stocking stuffer for anyone. 
$10
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
These days, everyone needs a quality hand cream or salve. 
$24
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu with Snack - Mini Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker
A speaker version of Grogu chomping a "snack" might be one of the cutest Baby Yoda accessories out there. 
$20$15
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa
The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans and appliances to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you’re away.
$25$15

Under $50

Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy Wireless Facial Humidifier
This top-rated wireless facial humidifier is the cutest wellness tool that works to provide added moisture and hydration for the skin and hair. While it's currently sold out at Target, you can still scoop up the product through Get Dewy or Amazon and gift it to the wellness-obsessed friend in your life.
$50 AT AMAZON
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug, Stainless Steel
Amazon
Yeti Rambler 14 oz Mug
This insulated mug from Yeti will be the essential gift for anyone who wants to keep a warm beverage with them wherever they go during winter.
$68
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
Nordstrom
Kylie Skin 4-Piece Mini Skincare Set
This set from Kylie Skin is great for trying out the essentials from Kylie Jenner's skincare line, which includes mini sizes of the Foaming Face Wash, Face Moisturizer, Vitamin C Serum and Vanilla Milk Toner. This item from Nordstrom could be a good skincare starter kit for teens!
$39$27
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Pick up Amazon's popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot.
$50$30
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$30
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
kate spade studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
These Kate Spade That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.
$48
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife
Nordstrom
W&P Design The Bartender's Knife
Budding bartender in your life? Give them this to complete their tool set. Get it at Nordstrom.
$35
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil
Pink Moon
Pink Moon Midnight Melody Body & Hair Oil
This bestselling, multipurpose body and hair oil is made from a seamless blend of organic sunflower seed, apricot kernel, and meadowfoam -- all of which helps to nourish skin, and create an unforgettable aromatic experience. Available at Pink Moon. 
$42
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
$50
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha
YINA
YINA Bian Stone Gua Sha
Give the gift of self-care this holiday season with YINA's tension-releasing Gua Sha tool -- a Lana Condor-approved beauty essential.
$50
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume
You look good -- might as well smell good, too. Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$69
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Sephora
Isle of Paradise Own Your Glow Kit
Been a while since you've gotten some sun? Score a tan safely with this best-selling kit from Isle of Paradise that works on all skin types. It includes everything you need, from tanning drops to self-tanning water to an application mitt. Sephora has you covered. 
$35
Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert, Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Amazon
Lindt Creation Dessert Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair and other delectable bites. Grab these yummy bites at Amazon. 
$33
Garden Strolls List Notepad
Garden Strolls List Notepad
Papier
Garden Strolls List Notepad
Keep all of your essential thoughts, notes and lists compiled into one compact place with this beautiful and thoughtfully designed notepad from Papier.
$29$25
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
Amazon Echo Dot
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen With Clock
This smart speaker is the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. It features an LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. 
$60$35
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Get your skincare glow on with the Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser, available at Amazon.
$32
Silicone Airpods Case
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Silicone Airpods Case
Kate Spade
Silicone Airpods Case
Kate Spade New York
The Kate Spade New York Silicone Airpods Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.
$35
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
Amazon
Corkcicle Coffee Mug
The Corkcicle, a 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is the perfect gift for the coffee drinker on the go. It doesn't keep drinks warm -- it keeps them hot. Find it on Amazon.
$49$36

Under $100 

Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 
$110$60
UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods UV Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods
UV Sanitizer & Wireless Charger
Uncommon Goods
Let's be honest: No one will deny themselves this cell phone sanitizer and charger from Uncommon Goods. 
$70
Medium Id Zip Wallet
Medium Id Zip Wallet
Coach
Medium Id Zip Wallet
This Coach wallet is the perfect gift for the woman in your life.
$65
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring Indoor Cam
Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam
Ring devices are some of the more popular home security cameras among Amazon shoppers. The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This camera also works with any Alexa device.
$60
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Eau de Parfum
This sexy, decadent scent includes notes of sparkling Rose Champagne, Snowkissed Peony, and the exclusive Winter Woods note.
$78 AT VICTORIA'S SECRET
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Black - Ad-Supported
Amazon
Amazon Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light
With the Kindle's long-lasting charge, easily take the books you're currently reading everywhere you go. The glare-free display reads like a physical book, even when reading outside in the sun.
$90$55
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
The tough part about buying the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. 
$140
Quay Noosa
Noosa Quay
Quay
Quay Noosa
These Noosa Quay Sunglasses are a modern take on cat eye sunglasses. These sunglasses features a bold cat eye frame.
$55
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your captured memories.
$75$71

Under $150 

NuFace Fix
NuFACE NuFACE FIX
Amazon
NuFace Fix
Get quick results with this powerful NuFace slim toning device, which works to smooth out wrinkles as well as enhance the volume of your lips. Pop this Mascara-sized Skin Care Device in purse for whenever you need an instant pick me up -- it firms, smooths, and tightens while you're on the go.
$149$117
Atelier Cologne Bois Blonds Cologne Absolue
Atelier Cologne Bois Blonds Cologne Absolue
Nordstrom
Atelier Cologne Bois Blonds Cologne Absolue
A fresh scent to start the new year off just right.
$80$56
Kate Spade Wild Garden Necklace
Kate Spade Wild Garden Necklace
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Wild Garden Necklace
The Kate Spade Wild Garden Necklace is the perfect jewelry piece for every age and style.
$148$83

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Gifts for Everyone On Your List

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50 Perfect for Gifting

The Best Apple AirTag Accessories to Gift as a Stocking Stuffer

The 41 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Coach Black Friday Deals: Save 70% on Bags and Gifts at Coach Outlet

The Ultimate Harry Potter Gift Guide -- Shop Gifts for Potterphiles

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021, as Chosen by Kids

The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

The Best Funko Pop! Toys to Give as Gifts for the Holidays

Anthropologie's Holiday Sale Has Entertaining Essentials Up to 30% Off

 