Shopping

The Best Deals on Summer Dresses You Can Still Shop Post-Amazon Prime Day

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals on Summer Dresses
Amazon

With summer officially here, it's time to freshen up your closet with Amazon Prime Day summer dress deals still going on now. There's no item more important to have on hand than a chic summery dress. Right now, you can still find incredible Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect for the warm weather.  

Whether you're in need of a casual maxi dress in a fun color, a beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for you. And, now you can now score major discounts on best-selling dress styles for Summer 2022.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses on sale now post-Prime Day.

Best Amazon Summer Dress Deals

Fazortev Womens Flowy Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Fazortev Womens Flowy Off Shoulder Mini Dress
Amazon
Fazortev Womens Flowy Off Shoulder Mini Dress

Made with soft material, this flowy and comfortable mini dress is a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

$50$35
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck

We are loving this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched this summer.

$46$36
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Amazon
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

This casual midi dress is a summer favorite. Pair it with your favorite heels or white sneakers for your next event. 

$50$40 WITH COUPON
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
Amazon
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress

This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to chose from. 

$40$28
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you. 

$50$40
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
Amazon
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress

We are obsessed with this flowy tie-back dress for Summer 2022. Wear the sleeves up or pull them down for a cute off-shoulder look.

$59$39
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress
Amazon
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress

This 3 layer tiered dress can be dressed up for summer parties or dressed down for a casual look.

$46$31 WITH COUPON
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
Amazon
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress

This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation. 

$43$32 WITH COUPON
FEXIXV Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress
FEXIXV Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress
Amazon
FEXIXV Short Sleeve V-Neck Swiss Dot Mini Dress

This short sleeve mini dress will pair just as perfectly with white sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe, making it a perfect summer dress.

$45$34 WITH COUPON
PRETTYGARDEN Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress
PRETTYGARDEN Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

You don't want to miss out on this midi dress deal. Stay comfortable with PRETTYGARDEN's soft fabric. 

$46$39
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress
Amazon
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress

We are loving this patterned dress that will make you feel relaxed and comfortable at your next summer event. 

$29$23 WITH COUPON
Dokotoo Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress
Amazon
Dokotoo Ruffle Chiffon Elegant Mini Skater Dress

This versatile mini dress with trendy balloon sleeves can take you from the office into the weekend with ease.

$45$38
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
Amazon
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$37
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress
Amazon
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress

With this colorful tropical dress, you'll be standing out on your next summer vacation. 

$37$30

RELATED CONTENT:

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

You Can Still Shop The 22 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Prime Day 2022

Still Live: The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses on Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop: Kate Spade, Coach and More

Still Live: Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses For Summer 2022

Amazon Prime Day: Beauty Deals Still Available Post-Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch You Can Still Get

Birkenstock Sandals Are Still On Sale on Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022

You Can Still Get Ray-Ban Sunglasses For Summer Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Comfiest Cloud Slide Sandals Are Up to 50% Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022

You Can Still Shop the Best Wedding Guest Dresses Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022