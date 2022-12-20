Whether you like it or not, the official start of winter is fast approaching. Arriving on December 21, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for casual snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets.

Even if you already have a trusty pair of winter boots, now is the perfect time to scoop up a different style with big year-end deals at Amazon. For everyday wear, winter classics from top-rated brands like Sorel, Columbia, Skechers, and Sperry are on sale now. Durable, insulated, and waterproof, some of the best winter boots for women are majorly marked down to keep you cozy and comfortable on those bone-chilling days.

From practical to stylish and even a mix of both, we've gathered Amazon's best deals on winter boots for women, below. These shoes are built to last and shoppers love them for working, traveling, or spending time in the snow. If you're planing a cold weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons, shop our favorite styles on sale at Amazon.