The Best Deals on Top-Rated Women's Winter Boots at Amazon: Sorel, Columbia, Sperry and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Deals on Winter Boots for Women
Sorel

Whether you like it or not, the official start of winter is fast approaching. Arriving on December 21, now’s the time to take stock of what boots are in your closet to keep your feet warm and dry this season. Whether heading out for casual snowy hike or running errands, a great pair of winter boots is particularly important because having the right grip is a must when walking down icy streets. 

Even if you already have a trusty pair of winter boots, now is the perfect time to scoop up a different style with big year-end deals at Amazon. For everyday wear, winter classics from top-rated brands like Sorel, Columbia, Skechers, and Sperry are on sale now. Durable, insulated, and waterproof, some of the best winter boots for women are majorly marked down to keep you cozy and comfortable on those bone-chilling days. 

From practical to stylish and even a mix of both, we've gathered Amazon's best deals on winter boots for women, below. These shoes are built to last and shoppers love them for working, traveling, or spending time in the snow. If you're planing a cold weather vacation or simply want a strong pair of boots to bridge the seasons, shop our favorite styles on sale at Amazon. 

The Best Deals on Winter Boots for Women

Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot
Sorel Explorer II Joan Cozy Boot

A seasonal favorite, the cozy, lightweight SOREL Joan Explorer snow boot with microfleece lining features traction, insulation, waterproofing, and comfort for long treks on cold days.

$165$124
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Conquest Boot
Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Conquest Boot

Walk through city slush with Sorel's fully waterproof bootie construction that provides the extreme protection of a boot, but with a playful hiking boot silhouette full of personality. 

$160$105
Sorel Out N About III Puffy Zip
Sorel Out N About III Puffy Zip

Keep your feet warm and dry in the sporty, pillow-like SOREL Out N About III Puffy Zip. The seam-sealed waterproof nylon keeps you protected, while the soft microfleece lining and classic Out 'N About traction keep you walking comfortably.

$130$86
Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty Snow Boot
Columbia Ice Maiden Shorty Snow Boot

Warm, waterproof, and ready for winter wear, this mid-height boot goes with you anywhere, from weekend wanderings to weekday commutes.

$110$80
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot

This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.

$110$90
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot

Searching for stylish winter snow boots made for the city? These suede ankle boots from Sorel are lightweight with waterproof textile upper, a textile cuff and microfleece lining.

$155$116
Sperry Core Saltwater Boots
Sperry Core Saltwater Boots

The versatile Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots have you covered with adaptable, all-weather comfort, so there's no need to pack a bunch of different shoes just in case you run into inclement conditions.

$120$55
Skechers Performance On The Go 400 Blaze Winter Boot
Skechers Performance On The Go 400 Blaze Winter Boot

Advanced technology combines with style and comfort in these Skechers. The slip on boot has a soft suede upper along with cozy faux fur lining and trim. 

    $60$30
    Aleader Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
    Aleader Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots

    These have all-cold weather protection along with a toasty layer of insulation so you can do all your favorite winter activities.

    $100$64
    BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots
    BomKinta Fur-Lined Snow Boots

    If you're looking for an affordable snow boot designed for extra warmth, this one is a good value. It has a rubber sole with excellent traction so you can walk on snow and ice with confidence, but it also has a faux fur lining to keep you comfortable in the cold. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, they also have more than 5,000 five-star reviews.

    $55$36
    Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
    Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot

    If you need a winter hiking boot, this this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and the super-grippy rubber sole has traction that will help keep you going for miles.

    $100$75

