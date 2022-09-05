The Best Deals to Shop from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale: Last Chance to Save on TVs, Appliances and More
Best Buy's huge Labor Day Sale ends today, but shoppers still have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Labor Day sale has everything from laptops and TVs to cell phones and headphones marked down now.
We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, Insignia, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's Labor Day Sale and gathered the biggest bargains to shop before the sale ends at midnight today, September 5.
Labor Day TV Deals at Best Buy
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
Enjoy all you watch upscaled to 4K in a range of Quantum HDR 8X colors, along with 3D sound that follows the action. With Samsung's TVs, pictures refresh quicker and action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
Labor Day Laptop and Tablet Deals at Best Buy
August means it's back-to-school season and Best Buy's Labor Day sale is great opportunity to save on a new laptop for the school year. You can save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Pros and more.
With a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and folio kickstand, you can use your keyboard remotely from the tablet portion of the PC. The high-resolution screen is ideal for web browsing, studying, reading, and streaming HD content.
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.
Labor Day Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
Save on the wireless Apple AirPods Pro earphones. Plus, they provide all-day comfort with sweat and water-resistant materials.
With over 2,000 5-star reviews, these noise cancelling headphones will turn down the noise and let you enjoy your favorite music. Hands-free calling makes it easy to have a conversation with someone. All you have to do is speak, leave your phone where it is.
Labor Day Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy
You don't need to wait until Labor Day to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From home security to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's Labor Day Sale for deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Labor Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Stylish and durable, this Whirlpool over-the-range microwave comes with a steam function for preparing rice, vegetables, and other dishes.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.
