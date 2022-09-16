Shopping

The Best Deals to Shop from Best Buy's Sale: Save on TVs, Appliances and More

By ETonline Staff
During Best Buy's huge sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're starting some early holiday shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances right now, the Best Buy sale has everything from headphones and TVs to cell phones marked down now. 

We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's sale and gathered the biggest bargains to shop.

TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs. 

Samsung 65” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

Enjoy all you watch upscaled to 4K in a range of Quantum HDR 8X colors, along with 3D sound that follows the action. With Samsung's TVs, pictures refresh quicker and action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.

$1,500$1,200
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$3,000$2,300
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.

$470$350

Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. 

$150$110
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
Best Buy
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Save on the wireless Apple AirPods Pro earphones. Plus, they provide all-day comfort with sweat and water-resistant materials.

$220$200

Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy

You don't need to wait until Black Friday to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From a cookware set to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades. 

Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set
Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 12-Piece Cookware Set

With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning. 

$180$70
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig - K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.

$190$140

Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$3,200

