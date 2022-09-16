During Best Buy's huge sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're starting some early holiday shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances right now, the Best Buy sale has everything from headphones and TVs to cell phones marked down now.

Best Buy Deals

We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's sale and gathered the biggest bargains to shop.

TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. $150 $110 Buy Now

Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy

You don't need to wait until Black Friday to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From a cookware set to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $140 Buy Now

Appliance Deals at Best Buy

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy

The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week

Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon

Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung's Frame TV This Weekend

Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More

The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs

The Best Theragun Deals at Therabody, Amazon and Best Buy