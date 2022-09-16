The Best Deals to Shop from Best Buy's Sale: Save on TVs, Appliances and More
During Best Buy's huge sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket tech products from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're starting some early holiday shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances right now, the Best Buy sale has everything from headphones and TVs to cell phones marked down now.
We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's sale and gathered the biggest bargains to shop.
TV Deals at Best Buy
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
Enjoy all you watch upscaled to 4K in a range of Quantum HDR 8X colors, along with 3D sound that follows the action. With Samsung's TVs, pictures refresh quicker and action-packed movies and sports stay smooth and crisp.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.
Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
Save on the wireless Apple AirPods Pro earphones. Plus, they provide all-day comfort with sweat and water-resistant materials.
Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy
You don't need to wait until Black Friday to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From a cookware set to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to $1,300 on the New Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 at Best Buy
The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More
The 35 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Week
Walmart Sale: Shop Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon
Save Up to $1,000 On Samsung's Frame TV This Weekend
Discover Samsung Fall Event: Save on Phones, TVs, Appliances, and More
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs
The Best Theragun Deals at Therabody, Amazon and Best Buy