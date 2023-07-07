Shop

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Summer Dresses — Shop Chic Styles Starting at $20

By Sydney Sweetwood
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best Deals on Summer Dresses
Summer is in full swing and now is the time to refresh your wardrobe with early Amazon Prime Day deals on warm-weather fashion essentials. With temperatures finally heating up, the most important item to have on hand this season is a breezy dress that will keep you feeling cool and comfortable. Luckily for you, Amazon is discounting tons of stylish dresses in all shapes, colors, lengths, and sizes that are perfect to wear in the summer sun. 

Whether you're in need of a casual maxi dress in a bright color, a lightweight beach dress to pair with your favorite summer sandal, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide selection has something for any occasion. And, right now you can score major discounts on best-selling dress styles that will become staples in your summer wardrobe.

Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all of our favorite mini, midi, and maxi dress looks for you. Below, check out our top picks for summer dresses on sale now ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Summer Dress Deals

PRETTYGARDEN Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Floral Maxi Sun Dress Sleeveless Halter Neck

We are loving this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched this summer.

$51$43
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
MEROKEETY Flutter Short Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

This casual midi dress is a summer favorite. Pair it with your favorite heels or white sneakers for your next event. 

$50$45
WITH COUPON
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress

This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress to wear on sunny days. Available in 30 different colors and prints.

$52$34
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
MITILLY Women's Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress
Summer Sleeveless V Neck Button Down Dress

This summer mini dress can easily be dressed up or dressed down. Plus, it comes in a variety of bright colors to chose from. 

$40$30
WITH COUPON
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Boho Sleeveless Smocked Flowy Tiered Maxi Dress

For those who love a one shoulder look, this dress is for you. 

$53$44
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress
EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Mini Dress

We are obsessed with this flowy tie-back dress for Summer 2023. Wear the sleeves up or pull them down for a cute off-shoulder look.

$59$39
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress
BTFBM Women Summer Bohemian Floral Casual Wrap Midi Sun Dress

With various different colors to choose from, you can dress up and accessorize this piece as a wedding guest dress, especially if you're attending a beach wedding.

$52$33
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress
Berydress Casual Tiered Midi Dress

This 3 layer tiered dress can be dressed up for summer parties or dressed down for a casual look.

$46$34
WITH COUPON
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Criss Cross Maxi Dress

This chic criss cross sundress is perfect to wear to a night time dinner on vacation. 

$43$35
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress
OUGES Spaghetti Strap V-Neck Floral Dress

We are loving this patterned dress that will make you feel relaxed and comfortable at your next summer event. 

$40$20
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
BerryGo Pearl Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

We are obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.

$60$33
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress
HUSKARY Sleeveless V Neck Spaghetti Strap Pockets Maxi Dress

With this colorful tropical dress, you'll be standing out on your next summer vacation. 

$40$30
WITH COUPON

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

