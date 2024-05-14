Shop
The Best Early Memorial Day TV Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Up to 45% on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 5:59 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

The best TV deals worth your while for every budget to shop ahead of Memorial Day weekend at Amazon.

Memorial Day is a great time to upgrade your TV, and it's less than a couple weeks away. But you don't have to wait until May 27 to scoop up some serious savings on the display you want to bring home. As the holiday approaches, major retailers like Amazon are putting some of the hottest displays of the year on sale for up to hundreds off their list price. 

Memorial Day sales include savings on new OLED, LED, and QLED TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and other popular manufacturers. You can find everything from smaller-budget screens to massive, larger-than-life displays perfect for setting up makeshift home theaters. They'll also be great for watching the best new TV shows and movies this summer, and for checking out your favorite video games as well.

If you're ready to level up your home theater setup right now, we've curated a list of some of the best TV deals Amazon has to offer. Below, browse our picks for the best Memorial Day TV sales at Amazon that you can shop before the holiday arrives.

Best Amazon Memorial Day TV Deals

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)
Amazon

50" Samsung Frame TV (2024)

Samsung's newest Frame TV looks as sharp as ever. Refreshed with new features, including Pantone Art Validated Colors, every piece of art appears even more realistic.

$1,298 $1,048

Shop Now

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

Zero in on every detail in your favorite TV shows and movies in both the darkest and brightest scenes with this buyer-favorite display. Its array of ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs serve up next-level color and contrast, and it's on sale for an excellent price. 

$1,998 $1,098

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

Another of Samsung's formidable QLED 4K TVs, this unit supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, great contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports for a variety of connectivity options. 

$1,398 $1,098

Shop Now

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon

65" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Stream your favorite movies and TV shows with this Alexa-enabled 4K smart TV. With advanced HR and adaptive brightness, its colors pop as the TV serves up gorgeous contrast. Plus, you can use the ambient mode to turn the TV into a photo-displaying canvas.

$800 $700

Shop Now

55" LG B3 OLED Smart TV

55" LG B3 OLED Smart TV
Amazon

55" LG B3 OLED Smart TV

This set uses self-lit OLED pixels for deep black shades and eye-popping colors. It has a native 120Hz refresh rate, an a7 AI processor for a crisp icture, and Dolby Vision support that make it a great choice for home entertainment centers.

$1,297 $1,177

Shop Now

55" Samsung OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

55" Samsung OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV
Amazon

55" Samsung OLED 4K S95C Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

This TV's incredible brightness makes it a popular pick as well as its crisp detail, pure black colors, and over a billion shades of color. It uses a neural quantum processor to deliver 4K upscaling, and it includes Dolby Atmos support as well as object-tracking sound. Plus, its Infinity One design makes it an attractively sleek display.

$2,198 $1,698

Shop Now

42" LG OLED Evo C4 Series 4K Smart TV

42" LG OLED Evo C4 Series 4K Smart TV
Amazon

42" LG OLED Evo C4 Series 4K Smart TV

This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals.

$1,500 $1,297

Shop Now

24" Vizio D-Series HD 1080p Smart TV

24" Vizio D-Series HD 1080p Smart TV
Amazon

24" Vizio D-Series HD 1080p Smart TV

This 1080p Vizio HD TV is a super affordable pick that's well worth adding to your home entertainment center. Its full array LED backlight makes for better light unifornity and a smooth, crystal clear picture. Plus, it has a special picture mode for gaming that reduces lag with a menu of options to make it even more useful for gamers. 

$160 $128

Shop Now

43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV

43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV
Amazon

43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV

Powered by the Sony 4K processor X1, this impressive display is all about upscaling, so if you're planning on watching older content, you'll see your favorite shows and movies in a whole new light. It's also excellent for sports thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 420 feature, which can help faster scenes come across less blurry. 

$428 $398

Shop Now

85" TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV

85" TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV
Amazon

85" TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV

This massive TV is an eye-popping screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X in terms of audio. It supports Wi-Fi 6 as well for powerful connectivity, too. It's an affordable option if you're looking for a super-large set, and it's still visually impressive as well. 

$2,799 $1,700

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

