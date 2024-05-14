Memorial Day is a great time to upgrade your TV, and it's less than a couple weeks away. But you don't have to wait until May 27 to scoop up some serious savings on the display you want to bring home. As the holiday approaches, major retailers like Amazon are putting some of the hottest displays of the year on sale for up to hundreds off their list price.

Memorial Day sales include savings on new OLED, LED, and QLED TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and other popular manufacturers. You can find everything from smaller-budget screens to massive, larger-than-life displays perfect for setting up makeshift home theaters. They'll also be great for watching the best new TV shows and movies this summer, and for checking out your favorite video games as well.

If you're ready to level up your home theater setup right now, we've curated a list of some of the best TV deals Amazon has to offer. Below, browse our picks for the best Memorial Day TV sales at Amazon that you can shop before the holiday arrives.

Best Amazon Memorial Day TV Deals

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Amazon 65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV Another of Samsung's formidable QLED 4K TVs, this unit supports Quantum HDR+ and Dolby Atmos as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, great contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports for a variety of connectivity options. $1,398 $1,098 Shop Now

55" LG B3 OLED Smart TV Amazon 55" LG B3 OLED Smart TV This set uses self-lit OLED pixels for deep black shades and eye-popping colors. It has a native 120Hz refresh rate, an a7 AI processor for a crisp icture, and Dolby Vision support that make it a great choice for home entertainment centers.

$1,297 $1,177 Shop Now

24" Vizio D-Series HD 1080p Smart TV Amazon 24" Vizio D-Series HD 1080p Smart TV This 1080p Vizio HD TV is a super affordable pick that's well worth adding to your home entertainment center. Its full array LED backlight makes for better light unifornity and a smooth, crystal clear picture. Plus, it has a special picture mode for gaming that reduces lag with a menu of options to make it even more useful for gamers.

$160 $128 Shop Now

43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV Amazon 43" Sony X77l Series Ultra HD TV Powered by the Sony 4K processor X1, this impressive display is all about upscaling, so if you're planning on watching older content, you'll see your favorite shows and movies in a whole new light. It's also excellent for sports thanks to Sony's Motionflow XR 420 feature, which can help faster scenes come across less blurry. $428 $398 Shop Now

85" TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV Amazon 85" TCL QM8 Mini-LED TV This massive TV is an eye-popping screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X in terms of audio. It supports Wi-Fi 6 as well for powerful connectivity, too. It's an affordable option if you're looking for a super-large set, and it's still visually impressive as well. $2,799 $1,700 Shop Now

