The Best Easter Gift Ideas for Teens, According to TikTok

Curious what the teens want for Easter? We have all the answers, thanks to TikTok.
With Easter hopping around the corner next month (on March 31), you might be wondering about the best gift ideas to get for your teen. Just because they are getting older doesn't mean teens want to miss out on receiving Easter baskets and gifts. Jelly beans, chocolate eggs and bunnies aren't for everyone and could be a bit juvenile for the teens in your life, but there are still ways you can make their Easter Sunday a treat-filled success.
Chances are your teenager is scrolling through TikTok for everything from book recommendations to beauty tips, fashion inspo and much more. So, it's no wonder that with one rave review, a product could go massively viral on the platform and beyond. With everything from the popular Stanley Tumbler to cult beauty products from Laneige to the resurgence of '90s and Y2K fashion, TikTok is brimming with ideas of what to put in your teenager's Easter basket.
To make gift shopping easier, Amazon compiled all of the bestselling products savvy social media users can’t get enough of in one convenient place. Below, shop all the best Easter gifts for teens that you can still get in time, according to TikTok, and become the coolest loved one instantly.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility.
bouti1583 Women Fashion Soft Flannel Bunny Ear Makeup Headbands
If your teen enjoys TikTok's popular GRWM ('Get Ready With Me") content, they'll be excited to embrace the Easter spirit with these adorable bunny makeup headbands.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa '62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
This celebrity-loved hair and body spray provides a delicious dose of salted caramel and pistachio fragrance.
Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Peel Off Masque
The viral blue lip masque begins with a blue hue and then transitions into a long-lasting lip stain after 10-30 seconds.
CAMKORY Digital Camera
Just when we believed digital cameras were a thing of the past, TikTok has reintroduced them as a part of the vintage aesthetic.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm
Enriched with vitamin C and antioxidants, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm create an irresistible duo.
TONLUYAX Silver Bow Earrings
As the coquette aesthetic takes TikTok by storm with its emphasis on bows, your teen will love diving into the trend with these adorable silver bow earrings.
XHJRI Ice Cube Roller Massager for Face
For a perfect way to unwind after a long day, your teen will adore the soothing effects of an ice cube roller massager.
Disco Ball Planter
This unique disco ball hanging planter showers its surroundings with dazzling bits of sunlight, perfect for brightening up any room.
MEETI Snack Bowl for Stanley Cup
Now, they can keep their snacks within easy reach with this snack ring designed to fit securely onto the Stanley Tumbler.
Y2K Furry Purse Fluffy Tote Bag
Put some spring in your teen's step with this fuzzy tote, available in tons of retro colors and patterns. Plus, it can also be used for storing Easter eggs and treats during an Easter egg hunt.
Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller
If your teen has been pining for a jade roller set since it went viral on social media, there's never been a better time to grab it. This one, made of incredible rose quartz, is currently on sale on Amazon and makes the perfect gift.
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Acne Treatment Face Oil
Best for acne- and blemish-prone skin. This cult beauty product can naturally brighten and help even skin tone.
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses for Women
Grab two pairs of stylish sunnies for an incredibly low price — your teen will love the retro '90s shape and tortoiseshell pattern.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Create beautiful curls while protecting hair from heat damage with this heatless curls set that is going viral on TikTok.
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Not only are these flared yoga pants made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabric but they also have two hidden pockets, perfect for a teen on the go.
Mialoe Portable Blender
Busy girls can make their smoothies and juices on the go with this rechargeable portable blender, perfect for active teens.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
They'll love adding a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
