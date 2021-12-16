Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, you'll definitely want to get a move on with it. Between the looming shipping deadlines that are approaching (or are already here) and other COVID restrictions, holiday shopping is even more complicated this year. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process -- and score on gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas Eve.

Thankfully, many stores are offering major holiday shopping deals this year -- from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like lululemon and Kate Spade, there's dozens of amazing holiday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best holiday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today and throughout the holiday season, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big during the biggest shopping season of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best beauty sales that are happening now.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major holiday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

The Best Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

Shipping deadlines may vary depending on the product. For any items that fall under the blanket of Amazon's staple two-day shipping offering, be sure to get them ordered by Dec. 23 to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. $100 AND UP $65 AND UP Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $100 Buy Now

Save up to $120 on select Dyson technology (and order it in time for Christmas) through Dec. 18.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

For fast holiday shipping, be sure to get any last-minute orders in by Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. local time. Express same-day shipping and curbside picking are also available through Dec. 24 on select products.

Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products. Order by Dec. 16 to get your favorite fashion, beauty and accessory products in time for Christmas Eve.

For most of Best Buy's larger tech items, Dec. 21 is the last day for home delivery, though Dec. 24 is the last day for same-day delivery options and in-store pickup.

Other Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

Anthropologie: Enjoy an extra 40% off cozy coats, scarves and more through Dec. 13. Be sure to order your products by Dec. 21 to get them in time for Christmas Eve.

BaubleBar: Take 20% off site-wide with the code GIFT20. To make sure your baubles arrive in time for Christmas, make sure your non-custom orders are placed by Dec. 20 with UPS 2-Day for delivery by Dec. 23.

Bed Bath & Beyond: While curbside pickup is available through Christmas Eve, the last day for standard shipping is Dec. 20.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear through Coach Outlet's holiday deals. Place any last minute orders by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 in order to get them in time for Christmas.

Dermstore: Get a 2-day express delivery through Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. EST with the code EXPRESS -- and get your order in time for Christmas.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 through Dec. 16. Plus, shop on handbags, jewelry pieces and gift sets through Dec. 19 to get them in time for Christmas.

lululemon: Give the gift of stylish, athleisure styles through lululemon -- and just in time for the holidays. Shop trendy gift ideas and get them in time for Christmas Eve if you order by Dec. 19.

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND. Order your gifts by Dec. 22 in order to receive by Christmas Eve, or by Dec. 23 with express shipping.

Madewell: Enjoy 25% off purchases online and in stores with the code HOLLYJOLLY. For guaranteed holiday shipping and to ensure your gifts arrive by Christmas Eve, order by Dec. 20.

Target: Select goods are available for same-day delivery through Dec. 24, thanks to Target's Shipt partnership and curbside pickup offering.

Tory Burch: Get guaranteed Christmas delivery and two-day shipping through Dec. 20 at Tory Burch.

More Online Sales to Shop This Week:

The Best Online Fashion Deals

Adidas: Take up to 40% off select styles at the Adidas 'End of Year' sale.

Bearaby: Shop best-selling weighted blankets to cozy up in this winter.

Crocs: Get 15% off orders over $75 through December with this exclusive code: 15OFF75.

J.Crew: Take 60% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm with the code JOYFUL.

JW PEI: Take up to 55% off on bestsellers at JW PEI.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags, puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything.

Nordstrom Rack: There are tons of major markdowns on essential clothing, beauty, accessory and lifestyle finds at Nordstrom Rack ahead of the holidays.

The Best Online Tech and TV Deals

Samsung: Samsung has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones, all throughout the holiday season.

The Best Online Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s holiday sale.

Casper: Save 10% off select Casper mattresses at Casper's Gifting Sale.

Nectar Sleep: Shop deals on Nectar Sleep's top-rated ahead of Christmas.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more through Wayfair's December deals.

The Best Online Cookware Deals

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

The Best Online Beauty Deals

Kiehl's: Save 25% in store and online on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

NuFACE: Shop trending NuFACE devices and get them in time for Christmas Eve when you order by Dec. 13.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25.

Sephora: From Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, shop Sephora’s Fragrance for All Event and get 20% off full-size fragrances.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Ulta: Enjoy weekly beauty deals at up to 50% off.

