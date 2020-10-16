The Best Fitness Trackers Deals Still Available at Amazon for Prime Day 2020
Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck, because even though Prime Day 2020 is over, Amazon is still brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!
Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.
In addition to active lifestyle essentials, these post-Prime Day 2020 deals are offering price cuts on shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers below.
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.
With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day.
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently 43% off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists.
This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate, and track daily activity -- right from your wrist.
Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking.
With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace, and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps, and lasts at least four days without charging.
Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages, and call alerts.
This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google, and is Android/Apple iOS compatible.
This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more.
This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life!
The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google.
The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well.
This scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it.
