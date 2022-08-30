Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is getting a head start on Labor Day weekend with a massive Warehouse Sale. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's sale has plenty of perfect-for-fall steals. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this Labor Day 2022 home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, so many prices are reduced at West Elm's sale that we've gathered the best pieces you should shop to give your home an end-of-summer update.

Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm Labor Day sale. For even more Labor Day deals, check out our guide to all the best sales happening right now.

Scarlett Ottoman West Elm Scarlett Ottoman Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman. $229 $115 Buy Now

Fulton Bar Cart West Elm Fulton Bar Cart Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is. $549 $440 Buy Now

Zane Bookshelf (33") West Elm Zane Bookshelf (33") This bookcase is an easy fit in any space to elevate all of your essentials in one place. $599 $539 Buy Now

Metalwork Nightstand West Elm Metalwork Nightstand These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime. $449 $404 Buy Now

Trace Chandelier West Elm Trace Chandelier This chandelier has a minimalist design and adds simplicity to your dining room or kitchen. $359 $180 Buy Now

Rani Rug West Elm Rani Rug This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look. $699 $599 Buy Now

Dalton Sofa West Elm Dalton Sofa Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows. $1,899 $1,099 Buy Now

