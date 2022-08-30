Shopping

The Best Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm’s Labor Day Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
West Elm Furniture Sale 2022
West Elm

Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is getting a head start on Labor Day weekend with a massive Warehouse Sale. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniturebedding, bath and dining room essentials. 

West Elm's sale has plenty of perfect-for-fall steals. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this Labor Day 2022 home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, so many prices are reduced at West Elm's sale that we've gathered the best pieces you should shop to give your home an end-of-summer update. 

Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm Labor Day sale. For even more Labor Day deals, check out our guide to all the best sales happening right now. 

European Flax Linen Linework Quilt & Shams
European Flax Linen Linework Quilt & Shams
West Elm
European Flax Linen Linework Quilt & Shams

West Elm's luxe European Flax Linen bedding is woven from premium flax that's designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Its crisp, natural texture softens with every wash.

$270$216
Scarlett Ottoman
Scarlett Ottoman
West Elm
Scarlett Ottoman

Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman.

$229$115
Mid-Century Wall Desk
Mid-Century Wall Desk
West Elm
Mid-Century Wall Desk

Create your dream work-from-home setup with this mid-century wall desk as the focal point.

$899$809
Fulton Bar Cart
Fulton Bar Cart
West Elm
Fulton Bar Cart

Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is.

$549$440
Jensen Round Dining Table
Jensen Round Dining Table
West Elm
Jensen Round Dining Table

Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.

$549$494
Zane Bookshelf (33")
Zane Bookshelf (33")
West Elm
Zane Bookshelf (33")

This bookcase is an easy fit in any space to elevate all of your essentials in one place.

$599$539
Metalwork Nightstand
Metalwork Nightstand
West Elm
Metalwork Nightstand

These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime. 

$449$404
Alden Bar & Counter Stools
Alden Bar & Counter Stools
West Elm
Alden Bar & Counter Stools

These best-seller stools are extra durable and will make your counter look fantastic. 

$438$394
Trace Chandelier
Trace Chandelier
West Elm
Trace Chandelier

This chandelier has a minimalist design and adds simplicity to your dining room or kitchen. 

$359$180
Rani Rug
Rani Rug
West Elm
Rani Rug

This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look.

$699$599
Dalton Sofa
West Elm Dalton Sofa
West Elm
Dalton Sofa

Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.

$1,899$1,099
Marin Swivel Chair
Marin Swivel Chair
West Elm
Marin Swivel Chair

Furnish your living room or den with this comfortable swivel chair. 

$1,099$989

