The Best Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm’s Labor Day Sale
Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is getting a head start on Labor Day weekend with a massive Warehouse Sale. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
West Elm's sale has plenty of perfect-for-fall steals. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this Labor Day 2022 home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, so many prices are reduced at West Elm's sale that we've gathered the best pieces you should shop to give your home an end-of-summer update.
Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm Labor Day sale. For even more Labor Day deals, check out our guide to all the best sales happening right now.
West Elm's luxe European Flax Linen bedding is woven from premium flax that's designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Its crisp, natural texture softens with every wash.
Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman.
Create your dream work-from-home setup with this mid-century wall desk as the focal point.
Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is.
Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.
This bookcase is an easy fit in any space to elevate all of your essentials in one place.
These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime.
These best-seller stools are extra durable and will make your counter look fantastic.
This chandelier has a minimalist design and adds simplicity to your dining room or kitchen.
This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look.
Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.
Furnish your living room or den with this comfortable swivel chair.
