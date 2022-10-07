The Best Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm’s Sale
Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm has brought great deals with a massive Warehouse Sale. Right now, shoppers can take up to 70% off West Elm furniture and home decor, including outdoor furniture, bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
West Elm's sale has plenty of perfect-for-fall steals. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, so many prices are reduced at West Elm's sale that we've gathered the best pieces you should shop to give your home a fall update.
Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm sale.
Pumpkins are a tried and true fall staple, level up your seasonal decor with these beautiful, glass pumpkins.
A sleek mirror does wonders for any room in the house.
West Elm's luxe European Flax Linen bedding is woven from premium flax that's designed to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Its crisp, natural texture softens with every wash.
Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman.
Bring this chic bar cart to your next housewarming party. With its antique bronze-finished frame and button hardware, the Fulton Bar Cart is ready to go wherever the party is.
Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.
These drawers come in three colors and are made of contract-grade materials. So, you know it's built to last for a longtime.
This chandelier has a minimalist design and adds simplicity to your dining room or kitchen.
This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look.
Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Furniture Deals at Amazon Prime Early Sale to Refresh Your Home
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon — Fall Decor, Furniture and More
The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season
12 Internet-Famous Home Products to Shop from Amazon's Secret Section
The Best Home Security Camera Deals on Amazon to Shop Now
Celebrate the Season With Fall Décor from Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
The 20 Best Pumpkin Spice Products of 2022 to Try This Fall
Wayfair’s Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Level Deals Up to 50% Off
The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Fall 2022
The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces