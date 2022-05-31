The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale

Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is having a sale and offering up to 50% off new clearance styles including outdoor furniture, bedding and dining room essentials. Even after its Memorial Day sale, West Elm has major markdowns on mid-century styles for that interior summer refresh you're working on.

Shop West Elm's Sale

Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are numerous can't-miss deals currently at West Elm. With furniture discounts like these, from summer-ready outdoor patio sets to ceramic side tables, it can be hard to decide which pieces to add to your home. Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm sale.

Scarlett Ottoman West Elm Scarlett Ottoman Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman. $229 $115 Buy Now

Dalton Sofa West Elm Dalton Sofa Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows. $1,899 $1,099 Buy Now

Framework Upholstered Dining Chair West Elm Framework Upholstered Dining Chair Add a few Framework Dining Chairs to your dining room or your kitchen table, and you're ready to host some stellar summer dinner parties. $275 $234 Buy Now

Pebble Ottoman West Elm Pebble Ottoman Kick your feet up and relax with West Elm's Pebble Ottoman. $259 $159 Buy Now

