The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale

By Charlotte Lewis‍
West Elm Furniture Sale 2022
West Elm

Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is having a sale and offering up to 50% off new clearance styles including outdoor furniture, bedding and dining room essentials. Even after its Memorial Day sale, West Elm has major markdowns on mid-century styles for that interior summer refresh you're working on. 

Shop West Elm's Sale

Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are numerous can't-miss deals currently at West Elm. With furniture discounts like these, from summer-ready outdoor patio sets to ceramic side tables, it can be hard to decide which pieces to add to your home. Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm sale. 

Scarlett Ottoman
Scarlett Ottoman
West Elm
Scarlett Ottoman

Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman.

$229$115
Dalton Sofa
West Elm Dalton Sofa
West Elm
Dalton Sofa

Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.

$1,899$1,099
Mid-Century Wall Desk
Mid-Century Wall Desk
West Elm
Mid-Century Wall Desk

Create your dream work-from-home setup with this mid-century wall desk as the focal point.

$899$809
Framework Leather Dining Chair
Framework Leather Dining Chair
West Elm
Framework Leather Dining Chair

This T-back dining chair is a great neutral shade that can easily complement your exciting home decor.

$399$279
Framework Upholstered Dining Chair
Framework Upholstered Dining Chair
West Elm
Framework Upholstered Dining Chair

Add a few Framework Dining Chairs to your dining room or your kitchen table, and you're ready to host some stellar summer dinner parties.

$275$234
Streamline Round Coffee Table
Streamline Round Coffee Table
West Elm
Streamline Round Coffee Table

Catch up with your friends around West Elm's chic coffee table.

$629$535
Marin Swivel Chair
Marin Swivel Chair
West Elm
Marin Swivel Chair

Furnish your living room or den with this comfortable swivel chair. 

$1,099$989
Pebble Ottoman
West Elm Pebble Ottoman
West Elm
Pebble Ottoman

Kick your feet up and relax with West Elm's Pebble Ottoman.

$259$159
Portside Low Outdoor 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional
West Elm Portside 3-Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
West Elm
Portside Low Outdoor 3-Piece L-Shaped Sectional

While you're revamping your home furnishings, you can't forget about your outdoor furniture. This 3-piece sectional and coffee table would complete any patio, and it's sustainably sourced.

$3,497$2,840 AND UP
Moravian Aurora Superstar LED Lights
West Elm Moravian Aurora Superstar LED Lights
West Elm
Moravian Aurora Superstar LED Lights

You can't forget about your light fixtures while you're redecorating your home.

$60$50

