The Best Furniture Deals From West Elm’s 50% Off Sale
Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to upgrade your home, we have some excellent news — West Elm is having a sale and offering up to 50% off new clearance styles including outdoor furniture, bedding and dining room essentials. Even after its Memorial Day sale, West Elm has major markdowns on mid-century styles for that interior summer refresh you're working on.
Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are numerous can't-miss deals currently at West Elm. With furniture discounts like these, from summer-ready outdoor patio sets to ceramic side tables, it can be hard to decide which pieces to add to your home. Ahead, shop our favorite deals from the West Elm sale.
Looking for some home furnishings that will help make your living room feel more inviting? Try this Scarlett ottoman.
Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.
Create your dream work-from-home setup with this mid-century wall desk as the focal point.
This T-back dining chair is a great neutral shade that can easily complement your exciting home decor.
Add a few Framework Dining Chairs to your dining room or your kitchen table, and you're ready to host some stellar summer dinner parties.
Catch up with your friends around West Elm's chic coffee table.
Furnish your living room or den with this comfortable swivel chair.
Kick your feet up and relax with West Elm's Pebble Ottoman.
While you're revamping your home furnishings, you can't forget about your outdoor furniture. This 3-piece sectional and coffee table would complete any patio, and it's sustainably sourced.
You can't forget about your light fixtures while you're redecorating your home.
