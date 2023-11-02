Find great gift ideas they'll be thrilled to unwrap.
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and if you're making your list and checking it twice, you might also be peeking at your budget and getting a little worried.
The holidays can be an expensive time of year, so saving money is always a good bet. Luckily, it's possible to get high-quality gifts without a high price tag. Whether you're looking for something for yourself or holiday shopping for loved ones, you can find budget-friendly options for just about everything. To make it easy for you, we've put together a list of the best gifts under $100 that only feel like a splurge because they look way more expensive than they actually are.
No matter their ages or interests, thoughtful gifts don't have to break the bank. If they're a nightmare without their morning coffee, make their A.M. routine a little smoother with a Keurig. Scent lovers will enjoy a new perfume from Lake & Skye. The pal who reminisces about their trip to Italy can sip memories thanks to a gift basket from Total Wine. No idea what to get the kids in your life? A new LEGO set is sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop some of our favorite gifts to give this season — all under $100. Don’t forget to check out ET’s gift guides, with great gift ideas for every budget. To cut costs even further, don't miss our gift guide for gifts under $50 and Amazon gifts under $25 to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible this holiday season.
Total Wine Taste Of Italy Wines Gift Basket
Gift this Total Wine gift basket to your favorite wine connoisseur. You can have it shipped or delivered, depending on their location. It includes Italian favorites like Chianti Classico, pinot grigio and prosecco by Tesoro della Regina, plus wine pairings like spaghetti, pasta sauce, mixed olives, bread sticks, sesame crackers and a pastry cream bar.
Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum
This perfume has a warm, sexy fragrance for under $100. It has notes of sandalwood, violet leaf, musk and cardamom.
Unbound Merino Men's 2 Pack Merino Boxer Briefs
These are boxer briefs worth gifting. They're made of antibacterial, moisture-wicking Merino wool.
Superdown Priya Cross Back Bodysuit
Here's a gift she can wear on New Year's Eve. This metallic cross-back bodysuit is a Revolve bestseller and doesn't break the bank.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic 3 Pair Sock Set
Selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things this year, these cozy socks will keep their feet warm.
Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt
She'll get so much wear out of this waffle shirt that's an ideal jacket to throw over athleisure. It comes in eight colors.
Golf Accessory Gift Set
For the golfer, this set contains everything needed to play a round. It’s stocked with bamboo tees, a rangefinder, a golf ball holder, a club head cleaning brush, a scoring pen and a multi-purpose tool that repairs divots.
Amber Sceats Layered Coin Necklace
This stunning etched coin necklace comes in a gold tone. It's a way to get the layered look without a bunch of individual necklaces tangling.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Mejuri Tube Huggie Hoops
Made of durable gold vermeil, these delicate hoops will elevate any outfit.
FLÎKR Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace
Sometimes the best gifts are unexpected ones, like this tabletop fireplace. Built from sturdy concrete, it’s just the ticket for creating an instant ambiance and making s'mores just about anywhere.
Portable Corn Hole
A lightweight and portable cornhole set will be a hit at the tailgate or backyard party.
Brightland The Mini Artist Series
This high-quality olive oil set in bottles with special, artist-designed labels is pretty enough to display on the kitchen counter.
High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo's bestselling High-Waist Airlift Legging has a smoothing, sheeny fabric that looks chic. These essential leggings come in multiple color options.
Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line looks and performs like the expensive models on the market, but at a fraction of the cost.
Laneige Divine Lip Duo Set
A perfect gift set for the beauty-obsessed, the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has coconut oil, shea butter, murumuru seed butter and vitamin C that make your lips super soft and better in the long term, almost like magic. This gift set includes a Lip Sleeping Mask in peppermint and a Lip Glowy Balm in berry.
PICKLD Stylish Premium Pickleball Paddle Racket
They'll look stylish on the court with this pickleball paddle made with a green checkerboard design and an elegant, non-slip handle.
