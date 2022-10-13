Shopping

The Best Halloween Costumes for Women That'll Arrive Just in Time: Hocus Pocus, She-Hulk, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween Costumes for Women
Walt Disney Pictures

Terrifying tricks and delightful treats are what Halloween is all about. It's also a good excuse to eat candy and celebrate with friends. Creepy crawlies, skeletons dancing, and jump scares are a few of the highlights during this festive time. But what's scariest about this spooky season? Not having your costume arrive in time for the big day. 

Crafting a memorable costume that will win you first prize at your Halloween party takes some ingenuity. One surefire way of standing out from the crowd is with a pop culture Halloween costume. Become your favorite movie character, like the infamous Winifred from Hocus Pocus or the newly turned Marvel villain Wanda Maximoff. Television shows are also a great source of Halloween inspiration from She-Hulk to Eleven from Stranger Things, or even the chilling firing doll from Squid Game

With time running out, you'll need to make a decision quickly if you want a costume delivered to your doorstep before All Hallows' Eve. Don't be frightened though, we've found the best costumes available that will arrive in the nick of time. Ahead, shop the best Halloween costumes for women of 2022. 

Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
Amazon
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume

The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade, and with the new release of the second Hocus Pocus this year, they're more relevant than ever. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.

$60
Spirit Halloween Squid Game Doll Dress
Spirit Halloween Squid Game Doll Dress
Spirit Halloween
Spirit Halloween Squid Game Doll Dress

Scare everyone in this Squid Game costume by saying "Green light! Red light!" The doll mask and white socks are included along with the dress.

$50
Rubie's She Hulk Costume
Rubie's She Hulk Costume
Walmart
Rubie's She Hulk Costume

Smash the competition in this She Hulk costume. All you need to buy is some green paint, as this set includes the jumpsuit, boots, and fingerless gloves.

$72
Clarisbelle Pink Peter Pan Collar Dress
Clarisbelle Pink Costume Dress
Amazon
Clarisbelle Pink Peter Pan Collar Dress

Fans of Stranger Things will recognize this pink dress worn by Eleven during the first season. If you don't think all your friends will get the reference, pair this costume with a box of Eggos. 

$45
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Amazon
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume

Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate. 

$180
Saniplaycos Nadja What We Do In The Shadows Costume
Nadja costume
Amazon
Saniplaycos Nadja What We Do In The Shadows Costume

Channel the cult FX show What We Do In The Shadows by dressing up as leading character Nadja, the no nonsense vampire of the group. Add on a porcelain doll to make the costume extra authentic. 

$55
Zhinina Strange New Worlds Cosplay Uniform Jacket
Zhinina Strange New Worlds Cosplay Uniform Jacket
Amazon
Zhinina Strange New Worlds Cosplay Uniform Jacket

Star Trek is a classic, but you can bring the look to the modern days by wearing this yellow jacket inspired by Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

$27
Rubie's Starlight Deluxe Costume
Rubie's Starlight Deluxe Costume
Amazon
Rubie's Starlight Deluxe Costume

Annie January from Amazon's The Boys, also known as Starlight, is the female superhero women have wanted to see as she takes charge and doesn't back down even to the worst villains. 

$71
Only Murders In The Building Hoodie
WJHYWDH Only Murders In The Building Hoodie
Amazon
Only Murders In The Building Hoodie

Wear the same podcast merch as murder victim, Bunny, from the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. You can easily wear this as a costume by pairing it with oversized glasses, but you can also wear it after Halloween to show off your interest in the show. 

$25
Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume
Fun Costumes Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume
Amazon
Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume

Jurassic Park was third ranking at the box office this year, because everyone loves the classic movie. While none of the costumes from Jurassic World: Dominion were that memorable, we suggest going with a look from the original in this costume as Dr. Ellie Sattler. 

$76
Party City Minion Halloween Costume
Party City Minion Halloween Costume
Amazon
Party City Minion Halloween Costume

Who thought a minion costume could actually be flattering? You'll definitely make a statement in this look and every child you pass will be sure to love it. 

$64
Ripple Junction Bob's Burgers Louise Beanie Hat
Ripple Junction Bob's Burgers Louise Beanie Hat
Amazon
Ripple Junction Bob's Burgers Louise Beanie Hat

Bob's Burgers had their first feature film this year, celebrate the milestone with this super easy Louise costume. Just pair the unmistakable Louise cap with a green shirt or dress in your closet and voila

$23

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022

Save Up to 40% on The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows

The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good

 