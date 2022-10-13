Terrifying tricks and delightful treats are what Halloween is all about. It's also a good excuse to eat candy and celebrate with friends. Creepy crawlies, skeletons dancing, and jump scares are a few of the highlights during this festive time. But what's scariest about this spooky season? Not having your costume arrive in time for the big day.

Crafting a memorable costume that will win you first prize at your Halloween party takes some ingenuity. One surefire way of standing out from the crowd is with a pop culture Halloween costume. Become your favorite movie character, like the infamous Winifred from Hocus Pocus or the newly turned Marvel villain Wanda Maximoff. Television shows are also a great source of Halloween inspiration from She-Hulk to Eleven from Stranger Things, or even the chilling firing doll from Squid Game.

With time running out, you'll need to make a decision quickly if you want a costume delivered to your doorstep before All Hallows' Eve. Don't be frightened though, we've found the best costumes available that will arrive in the nick of time. Ahead, shop the best Halloween costumes for women of 2022.

Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume Amazon Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade, and with the new release of the second Hocus Pocus this year, they're more relevant than ever. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume. $60 Buy Now

Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume Amazon Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate. $180 Buy Now

Rubie's Starlight Deluxe Costume Amazon Rubie's Starlight Deluxe Costume Annie January from Amazon's The Boys, also known as Starlight, is the female superhero women have wanted to see as she takes charge and doesn't back down even to the worst villains. $71 Buy Now

Only Murders In The Building Hoodie Amazon Only Murders In The Building Hoodie Wear the same podcast merch as murder victim, Bunny, from the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. You can easily wear this as a costume by pairing it with oversized glasses, but you can also wear it after Halloween to show off your interest in the show. $25 Buy Now

Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume Amazon Dr. Ellie Sattler Costume Jurassic Park was third ranking at the box office this year, because everyone loves the classic movie. While none of the costumes from Jurassic World: Dominion were that memorable, we suggest going with a look from the original in this costume as Dr. Ellie Sattler. $76 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022

Save Up to 40% on The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows

The Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good