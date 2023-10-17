Check things off of your holiday shopping early with these affordable gift ideas.
While it might seem too early to start holiday shopping, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Amazon is offering thousands of discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.
If you want to beat the typical Black Friday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Staub and Sony, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50.
Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton crewneck sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.
Below, shop the best Amazon holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.
Best Amazon Gift Deals for Her Under $50
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Carrying daily essentials is a breeze with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Boy Smells Les Candle
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.
VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women
Any jetsetter will appreciate this cute and convenient backpack equipped with a laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, charging port and more handy features.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.
Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a colorful refresh, while supplies last.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
On sale for $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long.
Best Amazon Gift Deals for Him Under $50
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers. Select sizes are less than $50.
Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.
Toloco Massage Gun
Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid.
Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
