The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 at Amazon: Shop Beauty, Tech, Clothing, Kitchenware and More

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:25 PM PDT, October 17, 2023

Check things off of your holiday shopping early with these affordable gift ideas.

While it might seem too early to start holiday shopping, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, Amazon is offering thousands of discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.

If you want to beat the typical Black Friday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Staub and Sony, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50. 

Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton crewneck sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.

Below, shop the best Amazon holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Her Under $50

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.

$42 $40

Shop Now

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
Amazon

The Drop Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Carrying daily essentials is a breeze with this plush and breathable bag from Amazon's The Drop.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

Boy Smells Les Candle

Boy Smells Les Candle
Amazon

Boy Smells Les Candle

"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper
Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women's Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper

These slippers feature thick memory foam cushioning for added support and comfort.

$29 $17

Shop Now

VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women

VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women
Amazon

VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women

Any jetsetter will appreciate this cute and convenient backpack equipped with a laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, charging port and more handy features.

$37 $27

with coupon

Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$24 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Amazon

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin

Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.

$45 $40

Shop Now

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Amazon

L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil

Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
Amazon

Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.

$100 $50

Shop Now

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Amazon

Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set

Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a colorful refresh, while supplies last.

$90 $50

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones

On sale for $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Best Amazon Gift Deals for Him Under $50

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many pullovers. Select sizes are less than $50. 

$65 $38

Shop Now

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
Amazon

Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets

This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.

$76 $35

With Coupon

Shop Now

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Amazon

JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
Amazon

Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand

The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.

$40 $38

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.

Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco Massage Gun
Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun

Toloco's upgraded muscle massage gun boasts a number of different, targeted benefits — including the ability to promote blood circulation and relieve lactic acid. 

$70 $43

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Amazon

Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms

Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
Amazon

Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle

If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Amazon

Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20

Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. 

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

