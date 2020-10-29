Shopping

The Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Everyone

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Christmas Stocking
Getty Images

Let’s get festive!

The holiday shopping season doesn’t officially begin until next month and retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kate Spade and Macy’s are stocking their shelves with gift items that won’t break your budget.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers to jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances, holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing, and even yummy chocolates, there's no limit on what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger.

Most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gifts items for your holiday needs. 

Below, see our selection of best holiday stocking stuffers. 

Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York
Glitter Airpod Case
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls.

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Amazon
Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White
Fujifilm

This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your captured memories.

REGULARLY $58.25

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face
The North Face Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
Macy's
Men’s Denali Etip Gloves
The North Face

Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality.

Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set
Yves Saint Laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set
Nordstrom
Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set
Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent’s three-piece fragrance set comes pre-packaged in a gift box. 

A $159 VALUE

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York
That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs
Kate Spade New York

These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady.

100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Rosemarie Collections
Rosemarie Collections 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Amazon
100% Cashmere Winter Scarf
Rosemarie Collections

A cashmere scarf makes a perfect gift for the winter months. 

'Very Berry' Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann ‘Very Berry’ Nail Polish
Nordstrom
'Very Berry' Nail Polish
Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann’s 'Very Berry’ Nail Polish features an assortment of colors that are great for the holiday season. 

A $72 VALUE

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York
Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant
Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style.

Mercer Small Coin Purse
MICHAEL by Michael Kors
MICHAEL by Michael Kors Mercer Small Coin Purse
Amazon
Mercer Small Coin Purse
MICHAEL by Michael Kors

This durable and dainty coin purse comes in six different colors. 

REGULARLY $58

Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Amazon
Women’s Soft Cable Knit Slippers With Indoor/Outdoor Sole
Jessica Simpson

Keep warm with a pair of Jessica Simpson’s soft cable knit slippers. 

Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora Favorites
Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora
Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set
Sephora Favorites

This collection of Sephora’s best sellers includes lipsticks from Fenty Beauty, NARS, and more. 

A $124 VALUE

Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee
TeeHee Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
Amazon
Seasonal Holiday Socks, 12-Pair with Gift Box
TeeHee

Switch up your foot fashion with these festive holiday socks.

Star Drop Earrings
Baublebar
Baublebar Star Drop Earrings
Nordstrom
Star Drop Earrings
Baublebar

A fab pair of crystal-embellished drop earrings that won't break the bank.

Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert
Lindt Creation Dessert, Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Amazon
Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces
Lindt Creation Dessert

Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair, and other delectable bites. 

