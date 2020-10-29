The Best Holiday Stocking Stuffers for Everyone

Let’s get festive!

The holiday shopping season doesn’t officially begin until next month and retailers like Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kate Spade and Macy’s are stocking their shelves with gift items that won’t break your budget.

It’s easy to get creative with stocking stuffer gift ideas! From slippers to jewelry, keychains, perfumes and fragrances, holiday socks, nail polish, makeup, cozy clothing, and even yummy chocolates, there's no limit on what makes a great gift. Whether they're small gifts, expensive gifts or affordable gifts, the variety of must haves for the holidays just keeps getting bigger.

Most of these gift ideas are inexpensive. But if you’re looking to spend a little more for that special someone, we’ve picked out some of our favorite gifts items for your holiday needs.

Below, see our selection of best holiday stocking stuffers.

Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Glitter Airpod Case is the absolute perfect stocking stuffer for your daughter or one of your girls. $35 at Kate Spade

Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White Fujifilm Amazon Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, Smokey White Fujifilm This adorable instant camera will add a shot of nostalgia to your captured memories. REGULARLY $58.25 $54.95 at Amazon

Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Macy's Men’s Denali Etip Gloves The North Face Made from warm durable fleece, the Denali glove feature a silicone grip and five-finger touchscreen functionality. $35 at Macy’s

Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set Yves Saint Laurent Nordstrom Mon Paris Eau de Parfum Set Yves Saint Laurent Yves Saint Laurent’s three-piece fragrance set comes pre-packaged in a gift box. A $159 VALUE $112 at Nordstrom

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs are the perfect stocking stuffer for your favorite lady. $48 at Kate Spade

100% Cashmere Winter Scarf Rosemarie Collections Amazon 100% Cashmere Winter Scarf Rosemarie Collections A cashmere scarf makes a perfect gift for the winter months. $42.99 at Amazon

'Very Berry' Nail Polish Deborah Lippmann Nordstrom 'Very Berry' Nail Polish Deborah Lippmann Deborah Lippmann’s 'Very Berry’ Nail Polish features an assortment of colors that are great for the holiday season. A $72 VALUE $36 at Nordstrom

Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade New York Something Sparkly Star Mini Pendant is the perfect understated necklace for every age and style. $58 at Kate Spade

Mercer Small Coin Purse MICHAEL by Michael Kors Amazon Mercer Small Coin Purse MICHAEL by Michael Kors This durable and dainty coin purse comes in six different colors. REGULARLY $58 $43.50 at Amazon

Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set Sephora Favorites Sephora Give Me More Lip Lipstick Set Sephora Favorites This collection of Sephora’s best sellers includes lipsticks from Fenty Beauty, NARS, and more. A $124 VALUE $45 at Sephora

Star Drop Earrings Baublebar Nordstrom Star Drop Earrings Baublebar A fab pair of crystal-embellished drop earrings that won't break the bank. $38.00 at Nordstrom

Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces Lindt Creation Dessert Amazon Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 40 Pieces Lindt Creation Dessert Sweeten up the holiday with Lindt’s assorted chocolates featuring creme brûlée, chocolate brownie, caramel éclair, and other delectable bites. $43.81 at Amazon

