With Christmas just a little over a week away, 'tis the season for holiday shopping. To help you fine and save on the best tech gifts this year, Best Buy is counting down to the holidays with big discounts on hundreds of products from TVs to smartphones and tablets. Now through December 18, Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals event features deals on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.

Shop the Best Buy Sale

During Best Buy's huge sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out around 1:01 a.m. ET every day and remain available for 24 hours or until they sell out. Whether you're finishing up your gift shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances for the new year, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings.

Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy before the sale ends Sunday.

Best Buy's Best Deals on TVs

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Beats Studio Buds Best Buy Beats Studio Buds Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. $150 $90 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. $150 $100 Shop Now

Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances

In case you missed out on the Black Friday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the holidays. From a KitchenAid stand mixer to Keurig coffee makers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

iRobot Roomba 694 Best Buy iRobot Roomba 694 The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. $275 $180 Shop Now

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $120 Shop Now

Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender Best Buy Vitamix V1200 Venturist Blender Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining. $500 $375 Shop Now

