The Best Holiday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now at Best Buy: Samsung TVs, Beats Headphones, and More
With Christmas just a little over a week away, 'tis the season for holiday shopping. To help you fine and save on the best tech gifts this year, Best Buy is counting down to the holidays with big discounts on hundreds of products from TVs to smartphones and tablets. Now through December 18, Best Buy's 20 Days of Deals event features deals on top-rated tech from brands like Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats and Sony.
During Best Buy's huge sale, shoppers have the chance to save on quality tech across every category. Discounts are being rolled out around 1:01 a.m. ET every day and remain available for 24 hours or until they sell out. Whether you're finishing up your gift shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances for the new year, the Best Buy sale is a one-stop-shop for tech savings.
Ahead, we've gathered the best deals to shop from Best Buy before the sale ends Sunday.
Best Buy's Best Deals on TVs
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
Find your faves fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Headphones
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
Made for music with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.
With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 is your perfect everyday headphone. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Bluetooth wireless listening freedom.
The Beats Fit Pro Earbuds fit securely in your ears. With three different listening modes and the enhanced Apple H1 Chip, you can customize your listening experience.
Designed with the largest Galaxy Buds speaker, improved bass and an open fit, playlists sound more like live music than ever before on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.
Best Buy's Best Deals on Appliances
In case you missed out on the Black Friday deals on home and kitchen appliances, Best Buy is keeping the discounts coming for the holidays. From a KitchenAid stand mixer to Keurig coffee makers, shop Best Buy's deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges.
Whip up a batch of cookies in no time with this KitchenAid Professional mixer. It's so impressive you could make 9 dozen cookies in one single bowl.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $360 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes at home. From appetizers to dessert, the 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining.
A cooling tower when you need it, the Dyson TP01 features Air Multiplier purifier fan technology that projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
With its durable aluminum construction, this Bella 12-Piece Cookware Set allows for fast and even heating, and its non-stick coating enables easy food release and cleaning.
RELATED CONTENT:
Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays
Save Up to 50% On Galaxy Smartphones at The Discover Samsung Event
Save $400 On A Stunning Samsung Frame TV With These Holiday Deals
20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for Holiday Savings
The Best Amazon Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More
The 50 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2022
The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon
The Best Samsung 8K TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on Neo QLED 8K TVs