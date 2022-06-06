Shopping

The Best Home Decor on Amazon for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a fresh summer style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon. The online retailer has a lot to offer, and if one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, there are major finds and deals on home decor items up for grabs. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season. 

Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items at Amazon.

The Best Wall Decor

Dotkv Peony Summer Wreath
Dotkv Peony Summer Wreath
Amazon
Dotkv Peony Summer Wreath

This peony summer wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is so sturdy it can be used indoors and outdoors.

$59
Supzone Red Poppy Flower Wall Stickers
Supzone Red Poppy Flower Wall Stickers
Amazon
Supzone Red Poppy Flower Wall Stickers

These poppy wall stickers bring spring life to a blank wall. 

$10
Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47$37
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror. 

$29$23
Modern Round Mirror
Modern Round Mirror
Amazon
Modern Round Mirror

Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution. 

$90
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Amazon
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art

This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall. 

$46$30

 

The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows 

Angelhood Textured Throw Blanket
Angelhood Textured Throw Blanket
Amazon
Angelhood Textured Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$16$10
Utopia Throw Pillow Inserts (Pack of 4)
Utopia Throw Pillow Inserts (Pack of 4)
Amazon
Utopia Throw Pillow Inserts (Pack of 4)

A pack of throw pillow inserts are great to have so you can mix and match your favorite throw pillow covers.

$29$20
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.

$47$25
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Amazon
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion

If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution. 

$14
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers

Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.

$13

 

 The Best Living Room Furniture

Vonluce Extra-Long French Vintage Bench
Vonluce Extra-Long French Vintage Bench
Amazon
Vonluce Extra-Long French Vintage Bench

The extra-long French vintage bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your entryway, dining room, living room, bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$160$136
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs

Cozy up in this chair on a nice summer evening. 

$380$211
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 

$130$115 WITH COUPON
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 

$79$70

 

The Best Bedroom Essentials 

Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)
Amazon
Eclipse Kendall Modern Blackout Curtain (1 Panel)

If you need help keeping your home cool in the summer, blackout curtains are one way to block out sunlight and UV rays.

$6
Classic Brands Diamond Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed
Classic Brands Diamond Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed
Amazon
Classic Brands Diamond Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

Upgrade your bed frame to this chic upholstered platform bed. 

$370$315
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Amazon
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp

This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.

$84$75
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover

Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 

$51$17
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress

The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 

$695$626

 

 

The Best Rugs 

Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$50$37
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$135$61

The Best Decorative Accessories 

Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants (3 Pack)
Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants (3 Pack)
Amazon
Der Rose Mini Potted Artificial Eucalyptus Plants (3 Pack)

The 3 faux mini potted plants will bring some freshness to your living space without the worries of keeping them alive.

$30$21
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light
Amazon
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light

This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped. 

$20$18
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils

The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 11,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  

$30$27
Sweet Water Decor Flannel Candle
Sweet Water Decor Flannel Candle
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Flannel Candle

Sweet Water candles are a favorite of Kylie Jenner.

$20
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags

Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.

$30$24

 

