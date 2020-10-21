The Best Kate Spade Purses and Wallets at Amazon's Holiday Dash

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of Amazon's Holiday Dash event. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the Holiday Dash.

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales.

This is still a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Holiday Dash. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, and jewelry.

The Amazon Holiday Dash delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade picks from the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Jackson Pebbled Leather Crossbody bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. Get it now for just over $100, while supplies last. REGULARLY $249 $101.32 at Amazon

New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York Amazon New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black Kate Spade New York This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 45% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. REGULARLY $303.49 $135.11 at Amazon

Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York Amazon Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse Kate Spade New York The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, brown, soft taupe and spruce. Select shades are about 70% off for Amazon Holiday Dash, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $88.06 at Amazon

Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Amazon Taylor Large Tote Kate Spade New York Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. It's on sale in three different colors starting at $109.99. REGULARLY $198 $109.99 and up at Amazon

Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York The women's Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Holiday Dash. It's offered in four colors starting at $80.99, while supplies last. REGULARLY $168 $80.90 at Amazon

Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Kate Spade New York It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. REGULARLY $298 $134.99 at Amazon

kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade Amazon kate spade new york Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant Necklace kate spade This alphabet pendant makes a great gift for you or someone special. $58 at Amazon

Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Amazon

Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York Amazon Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Kate Spade New York There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag, on sale for Amazon's Holiday Dash. REGULARLY $198 $148.10 at Amazon

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade Amazon New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack Kate Spade The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling. REGULARLY $429 $159.10 at Amazon

Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Amazon Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Keep your cards and cash in order in the classic Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip Around Continental Wallet. REGULARLY $188 $84.60 at Amazon

Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Amazon Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Kate Spade New York Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max and is 20% off for Amazon Prime Day. $87.20 at Amazon

Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Fashion meets function in this Kate Spade smartwatch with touchscreen, smartphone compatibility and heart rate and activity tracking. REGULARLY $278 $99 at Amazon

