The Best Kitchen Gifts for Cooks and Chefs

By Danica Creahan
The holidays are coming up fast and there are plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen. 

From Kitchenaid food processors to speed up all that slicing and dicing on your to-list, to a portable outdoor pizza oven, there’s a gift out there to spark joy in any chef’s life. Dodge the previously inevitable powdered sugar snowstorm with a scale and sifter Kitchenaid attachment, or skip the constant cleaning of your countertops and backsplash with a nonstick splatter guard

Know someone who deserves some extra special recognition for their cooking abilities? Try a customized apron or rolling pin for a sweet and personal present. 

It’s time to give back to those who work hard in the kitchen to keep the holidays sweet. Here are the best kitchen gifts for chefs. 

Williams Sonoma Maple Straight Rolling Pin
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Maple Straight Rolling Pin
Shopping for a pastry chef? This rolling pin from Williams Sonoma is a straight pin made from maple.
$20
Pyrex Prepware 1-Cup Measuring Cup, Clear with Red Measurements
Amazon
Pyrex Prepware 1-Cup Measuring Cup, Clear with Red Measurements
Dry ingredients or wet, this is the only measuring cup you'll ever need. 
$11
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Ice Cream Maker
This ice cream maker from Cuisinart eases the work that goes into making your favorite frozen desserts. 
$90
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Walmart
Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Professional chefs love a sous vide, and if you're shopping for a home cook, they'll appreciate the quality of this one from Anova. It perfectly cooks any piece of meat without a flame.
$181
HiCoup Oyster Shucking Knife & Glove - Shucker Kit
Walmart
HiCoup Oyster Shucking Knife & Glove - Shucker Kit
Whether you have a professional chef in your life or they're an aspiring chef, a proper oyster knife is an essential kitchen tool.
$23
Nonstick 3-Panel Splatter Guard
Norpro via Amazon
Nonstick 3-Panel Splatter Guard
This splatter guard will take all the danger out of cooking with hot oil, and help avoid extra messes in the kitchen.
$17
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set
TruffleHunter via Amazon
Truffle Oil Selection Gift Set
Truffle oil- the best secret ingredient to have in your kitchen. This gift set includes black, white and English truffle oil, great for a burgeoning foodie.
$40
Kitchenaid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Walmart
Kitchenaid 5 Quart Tilt-Head Glass Bowl with Measurement Markings
Measuring ingredients is that much easier with this stand mixer bowl with convenient measurement markings.
$40
Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards
Kikcoin via Amazon
Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards
This set includes three four-layered bamboo cutting boards of various sizes to suit all your slicing and dicing needs.
$80$42
Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global via Amazon
Global 8" Chef's Knife
This knife is an all-around great one for multipurpose cooking activities including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing and prep work. If you aren’t ready to take on a whole knives set, this one has you covered.
$159$100
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Target
KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
First things first, if you don’t have a stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. 
$430$220
Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
Uncommon Goods
Oyster Mushroom Log Kit
With this oyster mushroom log, you can have a mushroom farm right on your countertop and watch your ingredients grow in front of your eyes. Oyster mushrooms also make a great meat substitute for any chef looking to explore plant-based recipes. 
$30
Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Round Wide Dutch Oven
This dutch oven is designed to be a versatile cooking tool that can handle anything from braising to baking, soups to casseroles, and its sleek design and appealing colors look great on any countertop.
$390
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Mueller Austria via Amazon
Multi-Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Cut vegetables evenly and easily with this multi-blade mandoline slicer that includes five interchangeable blades.
$30
KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon
KitchenAid Wire Whip Attachment
Frost your heart away with this wire whip attachment that makes it easy and sweet to whip up frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, heavy cream and holiday candies.
$24
Baker’s Dusting Wand
Oxo via Amazon
Baker’s Dusting Wand
Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds to your heart’s content with this handy little device, sure to make any baker’s day.
$11
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Best Buy
KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment Kit with Commercial Style Dicing
Avoid injuries during those crucial and chaotic cooking moments with this attachment that can dice, slice, shred and julienne any fruits, vegetables or hard cheeses that you need. Adjust the thickness of your slices with just one lever.
$200$140
Personalized Wood Rolling Pin
My Personal Memories via Amazon
Personalized Wood Rolling Pin
Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient’s name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.
$30 AND UP
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon
KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment
Make up to two quarts of ice cream, gelato or sorbet in under half an hour with this scream-worthy attachment.
$90$60
Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish
Emile Henry via Amazon
Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish
This pie plate will give the no-doubt-delicious dessert being served inside of it some competition for the prettiest piece on the table.
$40
Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon
Personalized Apron
Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.
$22
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Best Buy
KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment
Heads will roll over the homemade pasta you can make with the help of this pasta roller attachment which also includes spaghetti and fettuccine cutters.
$90$60
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon
Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn’t fond of chopping everything with a big knife.
$19
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon
KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Or try your hand at making up to six types of pasta this holiday season. This attachment can make fresh spaghetti, bucatini, fusilli, rigatoni, small macaroni and large macaroni. Bellissimo!
$190$140
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator
Magic Mill via Amazon
Magic Mill Food Dehydrator
With dishwasher-safe trays and a built-in digital thermostat and timer, making dehydrated fruit chips or your own jerky has never been more (deliciously) convenient. 
$200$160
Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
Roccbox via Amazon
Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
This portable pizza oven can reach temperatures over 930 degrees Fahrenheit and is equipped with a built-in thermometer, retractable legs and detachable dual-fuel burners. Enjoy the convenience of a gas burner while still having the option to buy a detachable wood burner accessory to cook your pizza exactly how you want it, on the go or in your own backyard.
$499
KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
Best Buy
KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add the proper ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving you precious minutes in the bustling kitchen. 
$130$90

