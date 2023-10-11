Sales & Deals

The Best Last Minute Prime Day Samsung Deals: Save Up to 40% on TVs, Galaxy Phones and Tablets

October 11, 2023

Amazon's second major sale event of the year is bringing serious discounts on Samsung's best tech.

If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade. The best devices often come with high price tags, but Amazon's October Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and is overflowing with tech deals right now. 

Prime Big Deal Days runs until midnight tonight, which means there's still time to grab a bargain on Samsung's hottest products. From the newest foldable smartphones to the stylish Frame TV, the October Prime Day sale has Samsung devices available at the lowest prices this year ahead of the Black Friday holiday rush.

To help you pick up a discounted bigger-ticket item, we hunted down the best Amazon Prime Day Samsung deals available now. These Samsung deals are so good they're not promised to last. Save on Samsung TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and tablets before they're gone.

Best Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include soundbars and so much more. Check out our favorite savings below.

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

65" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,598

Shop Now

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV
Amazon

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV

This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.

$1,898 $1,448

Shop Now

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. 

$1,198 $818

Shop Now

Samsung 55" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Samsung 55" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV
Amazon

Samsung 55" 4K Q60C Series Smart TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$798 $645

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

There's no better time than Prime Day to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones, including the newest Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Pick up a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, unlocked, with 256GB of storage for $300 off. Unfold the massive 7.6" screen on Galaxy Z Fold5 and lose yourself in your favorite content, no matter where you are.

$1,800 $1,400

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting. Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode.

$1,380 $1,215

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over.

$1,000 $800

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Galaxy Tab Deals

It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. We've found the best price cuts on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab A7 and the A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for less than $250 right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $247

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break.

$530 $400

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB

Download movies, browse the web or play video games on the ultra-fast Samsung Galaxy tablet. 

$330 $200

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you prefer a more petite option that still packs a lot of power, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Its slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. It boasts a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. 

$120 $110

Shop Now

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

