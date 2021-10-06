The Best Loungewear for Fall -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

We can finally feel that fall weatherpumpkin spice is back!), which means we have a good excuse for cozying up on the couch in comfortable clothes. Plus, if you're continuing to work from home, you'll need a new pair of sweatpants or two.

To help you find new additions for your loungewear collection, ET Style has scoured through our favorite sites and retailers to find stylish pieces to wear at home. Not only are they cute, these styles are soft, casual and most importantly comfortable.

So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off. Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, sweaters, sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, shorts, pajamas and more from Lululemon, ThirdLove, Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, Free People, Amazon and so many more.

For more items to get you in the mood for fall, check out cozy scented candles, jackets and boots under $50. Ahead, shop our selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $127) Buy Now

Mango Knit Jogger-Style Trousers Mango Mango Knit Jogger-Style Trousers The pants are perfect if you're looking for something more comfortable than a relaxed-fit legging. They feature a drawstring waist and are cozy enough to double as pajamas. $60 AT MANGO Buy now

Frame Lounge Joggers Nordstrom Frame Lounge Joggers If there's one piece of loungewear to get this fall, let it be these cashmere joggers from Frame (BTW, there on major sale). $378 $148 Buy Now

iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Amazon iconic luxe Jersey Culottes Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. $15 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

ThirdLove x Sarah Flint PJ Set ThirdLove ThirdLove x Sarah Flint PJ Set ThirdLove, known for their super comfortable bras, have teamed up with footwear designer Sarah Flint (Meghan Markle has worn multiple styles from the brand) to design chic pajama sets. Our top pick has a relaxed, boxy fit with a gorgeous watercolor print. $130 AT THIRDLOVE Buy Now

