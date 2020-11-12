Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we continue to practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear to relax in, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and comfy dresses.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece Boohoo Boohoo Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece Boohoo This on-trend Boohoo matching set comes with an oversized tee and bike shorts. REGULARLY $32 $16 at Boohoo

Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger Tommy John Tommy John Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger Tommy John These joggers made by Quick Dry fibers keeps you 4x dryer and cooler. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Tommy John

Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars A cozy thermal shawl cardigan from Michael Stars for layering on for chilly days. $138 at Michael Stars

The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess Smash + Tess The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess This wildly soft Smash + Tess romper is the perfect alternative to sweats. $125 at Smash + Tess

Market Maxi Dress Pact Pact Market Maxi Dress Pact Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging. $60 at Pact

Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home Westpoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes for your entire family. $49.99 at Westpoint Home

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in a trendy pink tie-dye shade, made of soft-washed fleece, and it couldn't be more comfortable. REGULARLY $34.99 (SWEATSHIRT) $27 at Old Navy REGULARLY $34.99 (JOGGER PANTS) $30 at Old Navy

Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Take comfort in this Nasty Gal matching set -- drawstring lounge pant and long-sleeve, off-shoulder top -- that won't break the bank. REGULARLY $75 $30 at Nasty Gal

Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Nordstrom Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X. REGULARLY $59 $35.40 at Nordstrom

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew Bloomingdale's Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed. $54 at Bloomingdale's

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. Starting $16.55 at Amazon

Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Amazon Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Team the bralette with this coordinating thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. Starting $39.99 at Amazon

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Amazon Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Cozy up in an on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm, available on Amazon. $24.99 at Amazon

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $127 at Amazon

Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail from Nordstrom. $65 at Nordstrom

Venice Convertible Joggers Free People Free People Venice Convertible Joggers Free People A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece. $78 at Free People

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown iCollection Macy's Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown iCollection If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. We love this icy blue color. $42.50 at Macy's

Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set Astylish Amazon Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set Astylish This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. $30.99 at Amazon

