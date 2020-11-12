Shopping

Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we continue to practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear to relax in, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and comfy dresses.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece
Boohoo
Boohoo Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece
Boohoo
Plus Rib T-Shirt And Cycle Short Two-Piece
Boohoo
This on-trend Boohoo matching set comes with an oversized tee and bike shorts.
REGULARLY $32
Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger
Tommy John
Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger
Tommy John
Go Anywhere® Quick Dry Jogger
Tommy John
These joggers made by Quick Dry fibers keeps you 4x dryer and cooler. 
REGULARLY $118
Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars
Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars
Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars
A cozy thermal shawl cardigan from Michael Stars for layering on for chilly days. 
The Wednesday Romper
Smash + Tess
Smash + Tess romper
Smash + Tess
The Wednesday Romper
Smash + Tess
This wildly soft Smash + Tess romper is the perfect alternative to sweats.
Market Maxi Dress
Pact
pact market maxi dress
Pact
Market Maxi Dress
Pact
Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging.
Martex Terry Bath Robe
WestPoint Home
MARTEX TERRY BATH ROBE
Westpoint Home
Martex Terry Bath Robe
WestPoint Home
A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes for your entire family. 
Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy
Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy
Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy
The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in a trendy pink tie-dye shade, made of soft-washed fleece, and it couldn't be more comfortable.
REGULARLY $34.99 (SWEATSHIRT)
REGULARLY $34.99 (JOGGER PANTS)
Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Knit Happens Balloon Sleeve Sweater and Joggers Set
Nasty Gal
Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set
Nasty Gal
Take comfort in this Nasty Gal matching set -- drawstring lounge pant and long-sleeve, off-shoulder top -- that won't break the bank.
REGULARLY $75
Print Long Chemise
Refinery29
Refinery 29 Print Long Chemise
Nordstrom
Print Long Chemise
Refinery29
Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X.
REGULARLY $59
Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Honeydew
Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Honeydew
The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed.
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bra
Amazon
Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein
This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. 
Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein
Team the bralette with this coordinating thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. 
Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love
Just Love Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Amazon
Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love
Cozy up in an on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm, available on Amazon.
CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe
Nordstrom
CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams
Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom
A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail from Nordstrom.
Venice Convertible Joggers
Free People
Free People Venice Convertible Joggers
Free People
Venice Convertible Joggers
Free People
A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece.
Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection
iCollection Women's Ultra Soft Satin Chemise with Adjustable Straps
Macy's
Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection
If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. We love this icy blue color. 
Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish
Astylish Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Amazon
Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish
This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. 

