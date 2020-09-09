Shopping

The Best Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More

By Amy Lee‍
Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and so many more.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic and cozy loungewear. 

Martex Terry Bath Robe
WestPoint Home

A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes, for your entire family's lounging needs.

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing

Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. 

REGULARLY $30

Knit Happens Balloon Sleeve Sweater and Joggers Set
Nasty Gal

A classic sweatsuit that won't break the bank. 

REGULARLY $93

Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat
Boohoo

A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts. This set is under $8 right now, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $32

Print Long Chemise
Refinery29

Refinery29 has launched its loungewear collection at Nordstrom and our favorite has to be this fun print chemise. This chemise comes in sizes from XS-1X.

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. 

Modern Pajama Pants
Calvin Klein

Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant. 

Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love

Cozy up in a thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.

CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams

Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 

Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M

A high waisted versatile jogger you can wear with anything from sweaters to crop tops to graphic tees.

Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom

A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail.

REGULARLY $65

Venice Convertible Joggers
Free People

A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece.

Gisele PJ Set
Eberjey

An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless. 

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection

If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. 

Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates

An adorable lounge set of oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates.

REGULARLY $68

Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish

This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. 

 

