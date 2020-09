Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and loungewear, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and so many more.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new stylish loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite selects of chic and cozy loungewear.

Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home Westpoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes, for your entire family's lounging needs. $49.99 at Westpoint Home

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. REGULARLY $30 $11 at PrettyLittleThing

Knit Happens Balloon Sleeve Sweater and Joggers Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Knit Happens Balloon Sleeve Sweater and Joggers Set Nasty Gal A classic sweatsuit that won't break the bank. REGULARLY $93 $32 at Nasty Gal

Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat Boohoo Boohoo Mix & Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat Boohoo A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts. This set is under $8 right now, while supplies last. REGULARLY $32 $7.20 at Boohoo

Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Nordstrom Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Refinery29 has launched its loungewear collection at Nordstrom and our favorite has to be this fun print chemise. This chemise comes in sizes from XS-1X. $69 at Nordstrom

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. Starting $16.66 at Amazon

Modern Pajama Pants Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Pajama Pants Calvin Klein Team the bralette with this matching pajama pant. $56 at Amazon

Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Amazon Women's Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Cozy up in a thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm. $24.99 at Amazon

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $127 at Amazon

Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M A high waisted versatile jogger you can wear with anything from sweaters to crop tops to graphic tees. $12.99 at H&M

Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail. REGULARLY $65 $39.90 at Nordstrom

Venice Convertible Joggers Free People Free People Venice Convertible Joggers Free People A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece. $78 at Free People

Gisele PJ Set Eberjey Bloomingdale's Gisele PJ Set Eberjey An elegant pajama set with contrast piping and notched collar -- it's timeless. $120 at Bloomingdale's

Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Nordstrom Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An adorable lounge set of oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates. REGULARLY $68 $44.90 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Sweatsuits to Keep You Cozy Yet Chic

Tie Dye Clothing for Under $50 at the Amazon Labor Day Sale (Extended)

The New SKIMS Soft Lounge Collection and More

Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets