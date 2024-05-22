Shop the best Walmart Memorial Day deals, including Samsung Frame TVs, iPads, PlayStation 5 and more.
Memorial Day serves as the unofficial start to the new season, and the deals everywhere you look right now are a great indicator that summer is right around the corner. Ahead of the long weekend, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is officially here with incredible tech deals on everything from TVs and iPads to headphones and gaming consoles.
Shop Walmart's Best Tech Deals
If your gadgets and gizmos are ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this week. From Apple and Samsung to Nintendo and Xbox, Walmart has major discounts on some of the biggest names in tech.
This includes fan-favorite displays like the Samsung Frame TV, the ultra popular Nintendo Switch OLED, and AirTags just in time for your summer getaway. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.
Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best Memorial Day tech deals available at Walmart right now.
Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Walmart
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art.
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display.
Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision
The versatile LG OLED C Series is impressive with stunning colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
Best Memorial Day Apple Deals at Walmart
Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)
With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple M1 chip, this iPad Air is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Other features include Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C.
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.
Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever.
Best Memorial Day Gaming Deals at Walmart
PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.
Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.
Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.
LG 34" UltraGear 21:9 Curved HDR Gaming Monitor
Level up to more immersive pro-level gaming with the LG 34" QHD UltraGear Monitor. This monitor creates a vivid, rich virtual world. Whatever genre you're into, enjoy picture quality as intense as the game itself, along with ultra-fast response rates.
Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor
Save $400 and dive into a new visual experience. QHD resolution with DisplayHDR 600 brings forth spectacular colors and detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms(GTG) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensure a true-to-life gaming experience.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
RELATED CONTENT: