Memorial Day serves as the unofficial start to the new season, and the deals everywhere you look right now are a great indicator that summer is right around the corner. Ahead of the long weekend, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is officially here with incredible tech deals on everything from TVs and iPads to headphones and gaming consoles.

If your gadgets and gizmos are ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this week. From Apple and Samsung to Nintendo and Xbox, Walmart has major discounts on some of the biggest names in tech.

This includes fan-favorite displays like the Samsung Frame TV, the ultra popular Nintendo Switch OLED, and AirTags just in time for your summer getaway. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best Memorial Day tech deals available at Walmart right now.

Best Memorial Day TV Deals at Walmart

Best Memorial Day Apple Deals at Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack Walmart Apple AirTag - 4 Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $79 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune. $179 $129 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips. $129 $89 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever. $399 $329 Shop Now

Best Memorial Day Gaming Deals at Walmart

