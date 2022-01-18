Shopping

The Best MLK Day Sales You Can Still Shop Now: Lululemon, Crocs, Keurig and More

By ETonline Staff
For many shoppers, a long weekend indicates one thing: huge savings ahead. And Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend is no exception. While MLK Day is not typically a big shopping holiday, dozens of retailers are still boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products. Other ways to honor King's legacy include supporting Black-owned businesses, whether you're shopping for fashion and beauty or health and wellness products. 

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets, new mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger picks like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major MLK Weekend sales that are still happening right now. 

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best MLK Day sales you can still shop online today.  

The best MLK Day sales you can still shop now  

Enjoy 20% off Keurig

Keurig
Keurig

If you've been eyeing a Keurig coffee maker to help improve your at-home working process, then check out the 20% off sale on coffee makers with code SNOWYBREW until January 19.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig® K-Elite® Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
$190$95
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini® Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
$80$64

Save 20% on monthly HBO Max plans

HBO Max
HBO

Score on streaming this winter and save 20% off monthly plans with ads for 12 months of HBO Max -- now only $7.99/month. Sign up before January 25 to watch Euphoria, Succession, Insecure, and more for less. 

HBO Max Subscription
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max Subscription
An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for 20% off for only $7.99/month. Customers can also take 20% off monthly, ad-free plans for only $11.99/month for 12 months. 
20% OFF HBO MAX

Shop up to 65% Off at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day
Kate Spade

Everything under Kate Spade's Designer Sale page is now up to 65% off

All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote
This deep tote is available in 4 different colors -- all now an extra 30% off at Kate Spade.
$228$127
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Carry all of your essentials in style with this deep green and silver satchel.
$298$146

Take up to 75% off Coach and Coach Outlet

Coach
Coach

Coach's Winter Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale styles, but only for a few more days. With Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 75% off on stylish handbags, clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
This classic, signature canvas-printed shoulder bag is now 60% off at Coach Outlet.
$450$180

Shop select styles up to $20 off at Crocs

Crocs Sale
Crocs

Crocs are totally having a moment. This month, you can take $15 off $75 with code SAVE15, $20 off $100 with code SAVE20, and 10% off $50 with code 10OFF50

Classic Croc Clog
Classic Croc Clog
Crocs
Classic Croc Clog
Spring into a new Croc color with this fresh, pistachio-hued shoe.
$50$40
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Crocs
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Slip into something a little more stylish with this bold Classic Beach Dye Clog.
$55$33

Save on top athletic styles at Lululemon

lululemon We Made Too Much section sale
Lululemon

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is a hidden gem for uncovering some of the activewear brand's very best deals.

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 
$98$79
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
$128$89

Take an Extra 30% off at Madewell

Madewell Sale
Madewell

Speaking of other hidden sale gems, shoppers can now take up to 70% off (plus an extra 30% off sale) at Madewell's Weekend Sale with the code REALDEAL through Jan. 20.

Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Madewell
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
$50$37
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
$138 $98

Get up to 75% off during Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale

Rag and Bone sale
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale is on! Take up to 75% off during the sales event, through Jan. 21.

Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Rag & Bone
Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Brighten up any outfit with this charming, golden scarf.
$180$125
Farris Leather Pant
Farris Leather Pant
Rag & Bone
Farris Leather Pant
$1,095$765

Save an Extra 50% at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters sale
Urban Outfitters

Shop over 500 top-rated items with an extra 50% off -- including everything from clothing, home essentials, accessories and so much more -- through Urban Outfitters' current flash sale.

Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Urban Outfitters
Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Stay smiling and warm all winter long with this colorful beanie.
$34$25
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
Urban Outfitters
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
This fleece, oversized parka boasts a drawstring hem for added fit.
$139$70

