For many shoppers, a long weekend indicates one thing: huge savings ahead. And Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend is no exception. While MLK Day is not typically a big shopping holiday, dozens of retailers are still boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products. Other ways to honor King's legacy include supporting Black-owned businesses, whether you're shopping for fashion and beauty or health and wellness products.

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets, new mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger picks like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major MLK Weekend sales that are still happening right now.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best MLK Day sales you can still shop online today.

The best MLK Day sales you can still shop now

Enjoy 20% off Keurig

Keurig

If you've been eyeing a Keurig coffee maker to help improve your at-home working process, then check out the 20% off sale on coffee makers with code SNOWYBREW until January 19.

Save 20% on monthly HBO Max plans

HBO

Score on streaming this winter and save 20% off monthly plans with ads for 12 months of HBO Max -- now only $7.99/month. Sign up before January 25 to watch Euphoria, Succession, Insecure, and more for less.

HBO Max Subscription HBO Max HBO Max Subscription An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for 20% off for only $7.99/month. Customers can also take 20% off monthly, ad-free plans for only $11.99/month for 12 months. 20% OFF HBO MAX Sign Up

Shop up to 65% Off at Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Everything under Kate Spade's Designer Sale page is now up to 65% off.

Take up to 75% off Coach and Coach Outlet

Coach

Coach's Winter Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale styles, but only for a few more days. With Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 75% off on stylish handbags, clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

Shop select styles up to $20 off at Crocs

Crocs

Crocs are totally having a moment. This month, you can take $15 off $75 with code SAVE15, $20 off $100 with code SAVE20, and 10% off $50 with code 10OFF50.

Save on top athletic styles at Lululemon

Lululemon

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is a hidden gem for uncovering some of the activewear brand's very best deals.

Take an Extra 30% off at Madewell

Madewell

Speaking of other hidden sale gems, shoppers can now take up to 70% off (plus an extra 30% off sale) at Madewell's Weekend Sale with the code REALDEAL through Jan. 20.

Get up to 75% off during Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale is on! Take up to 75% off during the sales event, through Jan. 21.

Save an Extra 50% at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Shop over 500 top-rated items with an extra 50% off -- including everything from clothing, home essentials, accessories and so much more -- through Urban Outfitters' current flash sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop This Weekend

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

The Best Books on Amazon to Help Conquer Your New Year's Resolutions

The Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals to Shop Now

The Best Furniture Sales To Shop This Week