The Best MLK Weekend Sales to Shop Now from Lululemon to Keurig and More

By ETonline Staff
The Best Deals to Shop for MLK Day Weekend 2022
For many shoppers, a long weekend indicates one thing: huge savings ahead. And Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend is no exception. Dozens of retailers are now boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products, including brands like Kate Spade, Wayfair, Nordstromlululemon and so many others. In honor of the holiday weekend, shoppers can peruse through amazing sales on everything from technology (yes, even the celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger picks like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major MLK Weekend sales that are happening right now. 

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best online sales happening over Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today and throughout the long weekend, courtesy of yours truly. 

Looking for even more shopping inspiration for 2022? Don't miss ET's guide for everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in the new year. 

The Best MLK Weekend Deals

Enjoy 20% off Keurig

Keurig
Keurig

If you've been eyeing a Keurig coffee maker to help improve your at-home working process, then check out the 20% off sale on coffee makers with code SNOWYBREW until January 19.

Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig® K-Elite® Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker
$190$95
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
K-Mini® Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
$80$64

Save 20% on monthly HBO Max plans

HBO Max
HBO

Score on streaming this winter and save 20% off monthly plans with ads for 12 months of HBO Max -- now only $7.99/month. Sign up before January 25 to watch Euphoria, Succession, Insecure, and more for less. 

HBO Max Subscription
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max Subscription
An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for 20% off for only $7.99/month. Customers can also take 20% off monthly, ad-free plans for only $11.99/month for 12 months. 
20% OFF HBO MAX

Shop with an Extra 30% Off at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Surprise Deal of the Day
Kate Spade

Take an extra 30% off Kate Spade's sale styles with the code LNGWKND. Everything under their Designer Sale page is now up to 65% off or more through January 17.

All Day Large Tote
All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade
All Day Large Tote
This deep tote is available in 4 different colors -- all now an extra 30% off at Kate Spade.
$228$127
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Kate Spade
Romy Mini Top-Handle Satchel
Carry all of your essentials in style with this deep green and silver satchel.
$298$146

Save up to 50% off sale items at Athleta

athleta sale
Athleta

Athleta's Winter Wardrobe Event is on! Enjoy up to 50% off sale items through Jan. 16. Then on Monday, Jan. 17 only, take up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off sale styles.

Uptempo Jogger
Uptempo Jogger
Athleta
Uptempo Jogger
Elevate your at-home wardrobe with these cozy grey sweats.
$89$45
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Legging
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Legging
Athleta's yoga leggings even have side pockets to store all your essentials to and from class. 
$98$65

Enjoy savings of up to 50% at Bloomingdale's 

Bloomingdale's sale
Bloomingdale's

Celebrate the long weekend properly with Bloomingdale's Long Weekend Sale. For a limited time, save 30-50% on a large selection of items. Plus, take an extra 40% off a large selection of clearance for a total savings of 60-70% -- through Jan. 17.

Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Waterproof Pull On Booties
Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Waterproof Pull On Booties
Bloomingdale's
Sam Edelman Women's Laguna Waterproof Pull On Booties
Step into the new year in style with these rugged Sam Edelman booties.
$170$119
Long Champ Large Nylon Shoulder Tote
Long Champ Large Nylon Shoulder Tote
Bloomingdale's
Long Champ Large Nylon Shoulder Tote
This Longchamp tote is a staple style of the brand -- plus it's ideal for airport travel.
$145 $116

Take up to 75% off Coach and Coach Outlet

Coach
Coach

Coach's Winter Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale styles, but only for a few more days. With Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 75% off on stylish handbags, clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
Coach Outlet
Georgie Shoulder Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
This classic, signature canvas-printed shoulder bag is now 60% off at Coach Outlet.
$450$180

Shop select styles up to 50% off at Crocs

Crocs Sale
Crocs

Crocs are totally having a moment. In honor of the long weekend, customers can take up to 50% off select styles, plus an additional 10% off orders of $50+ with the code 10Off50 -- valid now through Jan. 17.

Classic Croc Clog
Classic Croc Clog
Crocs
Classic Croc Clog
Spring into a new Croc color with this fresh, pistachio-hued shoe.
$50$40
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Crocs
Classic Beach Dye Clog
Slip into something a little more stylish with this bold Classic Beach Dye Clog.
$55$33

Save on top athletic styles at Lululemon

lululemon We Made Too Much section sale
Lululemon

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is a hidden gem for uncovering some of the activewear brand's very best deals.

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 
$98$79
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
$128$89

Take an Extra 30% off at Madewell

Madewell Sale
Madewell

Speaking of other hidden sale gems, shoppers can now take up to 70% off (plus an extra 30% off sale) at Madewell's Weekend Sale with the code REALDEAL through Jan. 20.

Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Madewell
Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
$50$37
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean in Denman Wash
$138 $98

Take up to 25% off home essentials at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Home Sale
Nordstrom

Enjoy 20% off Zella products -- plus take 25% off sheets, bedding, wall decor, cookware and more -- at Nordstrom, through Jan. 17.

Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Leggings
These highly-rated Zella leggings are a great gift for those who love comfy clothes you can work out in. 
$65$52
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
The UGG Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie is the perfect combination of dressy and comfortable. 
$160$75

Get up to 75% off during Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale

Rag and Bone sale
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale is on! Take up to 75% off during the sales event, through Jan. 21.

Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Rag & Bone
Addison Recycled Wool Scarf
Brighten up any outfit with this charming, golden scarf.
$180$125
Farris Leather Pant
Farris Leather Pant
Rag & Bone
Farris Leather Pant
$1,095$765

Save an Extra 40% off Urban Outfitters' sale selection

Urban Outfitters sale
Urban Outfitters

Shop top-rated items at up to 40% off -- including everything from clothing, home essentials, accessories and so much more -- through Urban Outfitters' current sale.

Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Urban Outfitters
Market X Smiley Patch Beanie
Stay smiling and warm all winter long with this colorful beanie.
$34$25
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
Urban Outfitters
UO Colorblock Powder Parka
This fleece, oversized parka boasts a drawstring hem for added fit.
$139$70

