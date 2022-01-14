For many shoppers, a long weekend indicates one thing: huge savings ahead. And Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend is no exception. Dozens of retailers are now boasting some of their deepest discounts of the season on top-rated products, including brands like Kate Spade, Wayfair, Nordstrom, lululemon and so many others. In honor of the holiday weekend, shoppers can peruse through amazing sales on everything from technology (yes, even the celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

Whether you're looking for helpful lifestyle upgrades for 2022, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger picks like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major MLK Weekend sales that are happening right now.

To help you choose from the truly unbeatable offers, ET has narrowed down the best online sales happening over Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today and throughout the long weekend, courtesy of yours truly.

Looking for even more shopping inspiration for 2022? Don't miss ET's guide for everything you need to stay healthy, fit and organized in the new year.

The Best MLK Weekend Deals

Enjoy 20% off Keurig

Keurig

If you've been eyeing a Keurig coffee maker to help improve your at-home working process, then check out the 20% off sale on coffee makers with code SNOWYBREW until January 19.

Save 20% on monthly HBO Max plans

HBO

Score on streaming this winter and save 20% off monthly plans with ads for 12 months of HBO Max -- now only $7.99/month. Sign up before January 25 to watch Euphoria, Succession, Insecure, and more for less.

HBO Max Subscription HBO Max HBO Max Subscription An HBO Max monthly subscription with ads is now available for 20% off for only $7.99/month. Customers can also take 20% off monthly, ad-free plans for only $11.99/month for 12 months. 20% OFF HBO MAX Sign Up

Shop with an Extra 30% Off at Kate Spade

Kate Spade

Take an extra 30% off Kate Spade's sale styles with the code LNGWKND. Everything under their Designer Sale page is now up to 65% off or more through January 17.

Save up to 50% off sale items at Athleta

Athleta

Athleta's Winter Wardrobe Event is on! Enjoy up to 50% off sale items through Jan. 16. Then on Monday, Jan. 17 only, take up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off sale styles.

Enjoy savings of up to 50% at Bloomingdale's

Bloomingdale's

Celebrate the long weekend properly with Bloomingdale's Long Weekend Sale. For a limited time, save 30-50% on a large selection of items. Plus, take an extra 40% off a large selection of clearance for a total savings of 60-70% -- through Jan. 17.

Take up to 75% off Coach and Coach Outlet

Coach

Coach's Winter Sale takes an extra 50% off all sale styles, but only for a few more days. With Coach Outlet's Wardrobe Sale, shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 75% off on stylish handbags, clothing, accessories, shoes and more.

Shop select styles up to 50% off at Crocs

Crocs

Crocs are totally having a moment. In honor of the long weekend, customers can take up to 50% off select styles, plus an additional 10% off orders of $50+ with the code 10Off50 -- valid now through Jan. 17.

Save on top athletic styles at Lululemon

Lululemon

Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is a hidden gem for uncovering some of the activewear brand's very best deals.

Take an Extra 30% off at Madewell

Madewell

Speaking of other hidden sale gems, shoppers can now take up to 70% off (plus an extra 30% off sale) at Madewell's Weekend Sale with the code REALDEAL through Jan. 20.

Take up to 25% off home essentials at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Enjoy 20% off Zella products -- plus take 25% off sheets, bedding, wall decor, cookware and more -- at Nordstrom, through Jan. 17.

Get up to 75% off during Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale

Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone's End of Season Sale is on! Take up to 75% off during the sales event, through Jan. 21.

Save an Extra 40% off Urban Outfitters' sale selection

Urban Outfitters

Shop top-rated items at up to 40% off -- including everything from clothing, home essentials, accessories and so much more -- through Urban Outfitters' current sale.

