The Best Online Sales to Shop in Time for Christmas: Macy's, Nordstrom, Kate Spade and More

By ETonline Staff
The Best Online Sales You Can Shop Through the Holidays
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, you'll definitely want to get a move on with it. Between the looming shipping deadlines that are approaching (or are already here) and other COVID restrictions, holiday shopping is even more complicated this year. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process -- and score on gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas Eve.

Thankfully, many stores are offering major holiday shopping deals this year -- from retailers like Macy'sWalmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like lululemon and Kate Spade, there's dozens of amazing holiday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best holiday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today and throughout the holiday season, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big during the biggest shopping season of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best beauty sales that are happening now.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major holiday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need. 

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

The Best Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

 Amazon holiday deals 2021: 

Shipping deadlines may vary depending on the product. For any items that fall under the blanket of Amazon's staple two-day shipping offering, be sure to get them ordered by Dec. 23 to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen
Amazon
11.6" HP Chromebook with Touchscreen
Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life for streaming movies and shows. Hurry low stock, order soon.
$260$135
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. 
$100 AND UP $65 AND UP
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Amazon
TCL 40" 1080p Smart LED Roku TV
Holiday movie marathons are right around the corner. 
$350$277
Apple AirPods
Apple AirPods
Amazon
Apple AirPods
These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied.
$159$100

Dyson holiday deals 2021:

Save up to $120 on select Dyson technology (and order it in time for Christmas) through Dec. 18.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. 
$450$400
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
Dyson
Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool
This machine projects purified, humidified air throughout the whole room, so you don’t breathe dry, stale air.
$820$700
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
The lightweight, cordless V10 has smaller brush head that makes cleaning a breeze. It's an excellent vacuum if you have a pet too, because it comes with special rollers that are made to pick up pet hair.
$550$450

Walmart holiday deals 2021:

For fast holiday shipping, be sure to get any last-minute orders in by Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. local time. Express same-day shipping and curbside picking are also available through Dec. 24 on select products.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS
Stay on top of your fitness with this water-resistant Apple Watch Series 3 that makes it easier to better manage everyday stress and monitor your heart rate more effectively. 
$199$169
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark® EZ Robot is your easy path to a smart clean, row by row, room to room. 
$499$299
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Roku TV
Walmart
TCL 43" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
This Smart Roku TV is loved by users for its clear images and built-in smart technology.
$430$318
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid's Hut: Buckbeak's Rescue
Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film with this magical gift. 
$60$48

Nordstrom holiday deals 2021:

Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products. Order by Dec. 16 to get your favorite fashion, beauty and accessory products in time for Christmas Eve.

BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Chic meets comfort with these faux leather pants from Nordstrom.
$98$60
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Get the TikTok-approved Coach Tabby Crossbody bag for 30% off at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale.
$395$277
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Marc Fisher Ltd Padmia Chelsea Boot
'Tis the season for stylish and sturdy Chelsea boots. Thus suede version from Marc Fisher comes with the big lugs that 2021 is demanding. 
$190$100

Best Buy holiday deals 2021:

For most of Best Buy's larger tech items, Dec. 21 is the last day for home delivery, though Dec. 24 is the last day for same-day delivery options and in-store pickup.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Touch Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11" Touch Laptop
This top-rated laptop is great for students or anyone looking to stream their favorite shows -- plus, it's currently available for $230 off at Best Buy.
$379$329
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
Best Buy
50" TCL 5 Series 4K Roku TV
This highly reviewed 50-inch TCL set has QLED (quantum dot LED) technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.
$599$450
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson via Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get full-size cleaning without being held back by a cord. 
$800$700
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $700 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50

Other Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

Anthropologie: Enjoy an extra 40% off cozy coats, scarves and more through Dec. 13. Be sure to order your products by Dec. 21 to get them in time for Christmas Eve.

BaubleBar: Take 20% off site-wide with the code GIFT20. To make sure your baubles arrive in time for Christmas, make sure your non-custom orders are placed by Dec. 20 with UPS 2-Day for delivery by Dec. 23.

Bed Bath & Beyond: While curbside pickup is available through Christmas Eve, the last day for standard shipping is Dec. 20

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear through Coach Outlet's holiday deals. Place any last minute orders by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 in order to get them in time for Christmas.

Dermstore: Get a 2-day express delivery through Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. EST with the code EXPRESS -- and get your order in time for Christmas.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 through Dec. 16. Plus, shop on handbags, jewelry pieces and gift sets through Dec. 19 to get them in time for Christmas.

lululemon: Give the gift of stylish, athleisure styles through lululemon -- and just in time for the holidays. Shop trendy gift ideas and get them in time for Christmas Eve if you order by Dec. 19.

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND. Order your gifts by Dec. 22 in order to receive by Christmas Eve, or by Dec. 23 with express shipping.

Madewell: Enjoy 25% off purchases online and in stores with the code HOLLYJOLLY. For guaranteed holiday shipping and to ensure your gifts arrive by Christmas Eve, order by Dec. 20.

Target: Select goods are available for same-day delivery through Dec. 24, thanks to Target's Shipt partnership and curbside pickup offering.

Tory Burch: Get guaranteed Christmas delivery and two-day shipping through Dec. 20 at Tory Burch.

More Online Sales to Shop This Week:

The Best Online Fashion Deals

Adidas: Take up to 40% off select styles at the Adidas 'End of Year' sale. 

Bearaby: Shop best-selling weighted blankets to cozy up in this winter.

Crocs: Get 15% off orders over $75 through December with this exclusive code: 15OFF75.

J.Crew: Take 60% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm with the code JOYFUL.

JW PEI: Take up to 55% off on bestsellers at JW PEI.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags, puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything. 

Nordstrom Rack: There are tons of major markdowns on essential clothing, beauty, accessory and lifestyle finds at Nordstrom Rack ahead of the holidays. 

The Best Online Tech and TV Deals

Samsung: Samsung has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones, all throughout the holiday season.

The Best Online Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s holiday sale.

Casper: Save 10% off select Casper mattresses at Casper's Gifting Sale.

Nectar Sleep: Shop deals on Nectar Sleep's top-rated ahead of Christmas.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more through Wayfair's December deals.

The Best Online Cookware Deals

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA

The Best Online Beauty Deals

Kiehl's: Save 25% in store and online on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics. 

NuFACE: Shop trending NuFACE devices and get them in time for Christmas Eve when you order by Dec. 13.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25

Sephora: From Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, shop Sephora’s Fragrance for All Event and get 20% off full-size fragrances. 

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks. 

Ulta: Enjoy weekly beauty deals at up to 50% off. 

