The Best Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many holiday-centric sales are still going strong. If you haven’t yet started your holiday shopping, now’s the time. With shipping deadlines approaching and other COVID restrictions making holiday shopping even more complicated this year, there’s no shortage of savings events to take advantage of in the process -- and score on gifts that will still arrive in time for Christmas Eve.

Thankfully, many stores are offering major holiday shopping deals this year -- from retailers like Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom and Best Buy, to brands like lululemon and Ulta, there's dozens of amazing holiday sales that are live and offering can't-miss deals on technology (yes, even the iPhone 13 and celeb-fave Frame TV), toys, gaming systems, home decor and furniture, kitchen appliances, apparel, jewelry, beauty and so much more!

To help you choose the truly unbeatable offers, ET Style has narrowed down the best holiday discounts for shoppers far and wide. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop online today and throughout the holiday season, courtesy of yours truly. Keep your credit card handy and get ready to save big during the biggest shopping season of the year! Plus, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the skincare lover in your life and check out the best beauty sales that are happening now.

Whether you're looking for cute stocking stuffers, cozy chunky blankets, must-have mattresses and home decor, stylish handbags or even bigger gifts like a smart TV, iPad, laptop, headphones or smartphone, you'll be able to find deep discounts on these items and so much more through a number of major holiday sales that are happening right now! Regardless of what you're looking for, there's bound to be an online retailer that's boasting special offers on exactly what you need.

Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers Amazon UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers The holiday season is the prime time for wearing cozy slippers. Amazon's early Black Friday sales and pre-holiday discounts are in full effect, including these celeb-loved UGGs on sale for 40% off. $100 AND UP $65 AND UP Buy Now

Apple AirPods Amazon Apple AirPods These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Plus, they're compatible with Siri. Save an extra $15 off with the coupon applied. $159 $100 Buy Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Dyson Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum House cleaning doesn't have to be a chore -- at least not with Dyson's Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum. According to the retailer, this lightweight model boasts up to 40 minutes of run time, along with two individual power modes. $450 $400 Buy Now

The Best Online Sales to Shop In Time for Christmas

Adidas: Take up to 40% off select styles at the Adidas 'End of Year' sale. Order essentials from the brand by Dec. 15 in order to get them in time for Christmas Eve.

Anthropologie: Enjoy an extra 40% off cozy coats, scarves and more through Dec. 13. Be sure to order your products by Dec. 21 to get them in time for Christmas Eve.

Bearaby: Shop best-selling weighted blankets to cozy up in this winter and order by Dec. 15 to ensure they make it here in time for Christmas.

Lululemon: Give the gift of stylish, athleisure styles through lululemon -- and just in time for the holidays. Shop trendy gift ideas and get them in time for Christmas Eve if you order by Dec. 19.

Macy's: Macy's Friends & Family Sale is on now and shoppers can take an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND. Order your gifts by Dec. 22 in order to receive by Christmas Eve, or by Dec. 23 with express shipping.

Madewell: Enjoy 25% off purchases online and in stores with the code HOLLYJOLLY. For guaranteed holiday shopping and to ensure your gifts arrive by Christmas Eve, order by Dec. 19.

Nordstrom: Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on top products. Order by Dec 16 to get your favorite fashion, beauty and accessory products in time for Christmas Eve.

Ulta: Enjoy weekly beauty deals at up to 50% off. Plus, place any online orders by Dec. 14 in order to get them in time for Christmas Eve.

Nordstrom Rack: There are tons of major markdowns on essential clothing, beauty, accessory and lifestyle finds at Nordstrom Rack ahead of the holidays. Order by Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. PST in order to receive gifts in time for Christmas Eve.

Other Online Sales to Shop This Week:

The Best Online Fashion Deals

BaubleBar: Take 20% off site-wide with the code GIFT20.

Coach: Save up to 70% and take an extra 25% off Coach bags, gifts, accessories, and outerwear through Coach Outlet's holiday deals.

Crocs: Get 15% off orders over $75 through December with this exclusive code: 15OFF75.

J.Crew: Take 60% off sweaters, coats, and more to stay warm with the code JOYFUL.

JW PEI: Take up to 55% off on bestsellers at JW PEI.

Kate Spade: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 through Dec. 16.

Michael Kors: The Michael Kors Holiday Event has handbags, puffer jackets, and shoes up to 60% off, plus take 25% off nearly everything.

The Best Online Tech and TV Deals

Best Buy: Get up to $800 off select TVs, and other savings on video games, laptops, home appliances and more, through Best Buy's daily deals -- available all holiday season long.

Samsung: Samsung has the best deals on laptops, Samsung smartwatches and Galaxy phones, all throughout the holiday season.

The Best Online Home, Furniture, and Mattress Deals

Allswell: Take 15% off everything at Allswell through Dec. 14! Just use code JINGLE.

Brooklinen: Stock up on sheets, duvets and more with 15% off sitewide at Brooklinen’s holiday sale.

Brooklyn Bedding: Save 20% on mattresses and 50% off sheets at Brooklyn Bedding through Dec. 14.

Casper: Save 10% off select Casper mattresses at Casper's Gifting Sale.

Dyson: Save up to $120 on select Dyson technology through Dec. 18.

Nectar Sleep: Shop deals on Nectar Sleep's top-rated ahead of Christmas.

Overstock: Overstock just launched thousands of 70% off deals on furniture, home goods, and mattresses.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off furniture, area rugs, bedding, lighting, and more through Wayfair's December deals.

The Best Online Cookware Deals

Sur La Table: Save up to 60% on cookware from Le Creuset, All-Clad and Staub.

Williams Sonoma: At Williams Sonoma, take an extra 20% off clearance with code EXTRA.

The Best Online Beauty Deals

Kiehl's: Save 25% in store and online on select best-sellers, like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum.

It Cosmetics: Get a head start on holiday shopping with up to 50% off select sale items at It Cosmetics.

NuFACE: Shop trending NuFACE devices and get them in time for Christmas Eve when you order by Dec. 13.

Olive & June: Known for its long-lasting nail polish, Olive & June is taking 25% off everything with code HAPPY25.

Sephora: From Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, shop Sephora’s Fragrance for All Event and get 20% off full-size fragrances.

SkinStore: Give your skin the rejuvenation & hydration it deserves with 25% off Face Masks.

Soko Glam: Soko Glam's 8 Days of Flash Sales is live now! Beginning tomorrow and for 72 hours, a collection of the brand's top-rated treatments are 20% off.

