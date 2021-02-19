The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now -- From Adidas and Fenty Beauty to Macy's and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Aerie, Gap and Nordstrom Rack to update your wardrobe for the new season (which everyone can look forward to once the temperatures are back on the rise) or you want to get in on must-have deals on household items or everyday necessities like face masks for double masking, there's bound to be a sale that has what you need.
Ahead, scroll down to see the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Adidas
Get early access to the Adidas Extra 20% Off Sale, which goes until Feb. 27. To start shopping before the sale opens up to everyone on Feb. 22, all you need to do is use the promo code EXTRA20 at the checkout to get 20% off sale items.
Aerie
Spend the rest of this season cozying up in Aerie's tops and leggings, which are available for 30% off.
Banana Republic
At Banana Republic, you can get 30% to 50% off sitewide with an added 60% off sale styles.
Backcountry
Stock up on gear and apparel for your next camping expedition or road trip for up to 50% off during Backcountry's Winter Yard Sale.
Coach Outlet
Get 70% off from the Coach Reserve section of the Coach Outlet. If you aren't sure where to start, we pulled our favorites just for you.
Fenty Beauty
From now until Feb. 22, you can create your own customizable Fenty Beauty bundles starting at $27.
Gap
Grab your favorite wardrobe staples from Gap with up to 50% off + an extra 10% with the code ADDIT or 40% off markdowns with the code SALE.
Hedley & Bennett
Looking to stock up on more face masks? Hedley & Bennett is offering 20% off all of its masks.
J.Crew
Get up to 50% off dresses and skirts at J.Crew with an added 40% off select sale styles with the promo code SHOPNOW.
Levi's
You can shop everything on Levi's entire site for 30% off with an additional 40% off sale styles when you use the promo code PREZ30.
Macy's
At Macy's, get 20% to 60% off with an additional 15% or 10% off of sale and clearance items when you use the promo code REFRESH at the checkout.
ModCloth
From now until Feb. 28, ModCloth is offering 20% off sale items when you use the code EXTRA20SALE.
Nordstrom Rack
Everything in The Cozy Shop is available for up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack. And for luxury fashion fans, the retailer has marked down Burberry apparel and accessories for up to 60% off.
Old Navy
Shopping for the entire family? Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide.
Rugs USA
Until Feb. 22, you can save up to 60% off styles in Rug USA's New Traditionals section and get free shipping in the process.
SkinStore
New customers of SkinStore will receive 20% off their purchase when they use the promo code NEWBIE.
Verishop
Looking for some luxury fashion items to bump up your wardrobe? You can get 20% off select full-priced fashion items at Verishop with the code LUCKY21 until Feb. 22.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
