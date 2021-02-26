The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Athleta and Target to Sephora and More
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.
Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Vince, Sephora and Nordstrom Rack to update your wardrobe for the new season (which everyone can look forward to once the temperatures are back on the rise) or you want to get in on must-have deals on new bedding (did we mention that Sleep Awareness Week is coming up?), there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.
Ahead, scroll down to see the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.
Allswell
Upgrade your home space with Allswell, which is offering 20% off bedding and decor with the promo code REFRESH20 now through March 7.
Anthropologie
Anthropologie is marking its sale items -- with the exception of furniture -- an extra 25% off for a limited time.
Apt2B
On Feb. 25, furniture brand Apt2B is hosting its It-All-Has-To-Go sale, marking items in its Outlet up to 60% off along with free shipping. You know what that means: Chic furniture and major savings for you are right this way.
Athleta
Save an extra 30% off sale items using promo code ATSALE30 for a total savings of up to 90% off. Also, take 20% off face masks when you purchase 2 packs or more.
Curateur
From now until March 7, Curateur is offering $25 off along with a gift with purchase when you enter the promo code SPRING25 at the checkout.
Dylan's Candy Bar
Feeling a sugar rush? Dylan's Candy Bar is having a 2-day flash sale from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. Get 50% off on full-price chocolate bars and an extra 40% off clearance items while supplies last.
Gap
With the promo code YOURS, you can get an extra 20% off your entire Gap purchase. Deal ends March 1. Also, get $40 in GapCash when you spend $100 or more at Gap and Gap Factory using Promo Code GIFT.
Nordstrom Rack
Ready for some epic savings? Nordstrom Rack has added new markdowns to its selection of deals. Get up to 70% off sweaters, tops, sweaters, denim, outerwear and boots.
Old Navy
Old Navy's offering 20% off your purchase when you use the code SWEET. Restrictions apply; offer ends Feb. 28.
Sephora
From now until Feb. 28, you can get free shipping on all orders from Sephora with the promo code FREESHIP.
SkinStore
Until March 1st, Save 25% off select products using promo code LATE25. Plus, enjoy a 9-Piece Beauty Bag (Worth $74) when you spend $150 or more on your purchase. New customers can receive 20% off most brands using promo code NEWBIE.
Sunski
Get up to 40% off select items -- like the Original, Olema and Mattina frames -- before Sunski's sale ends on Feb. 28.
Target
Save 20% on women's dresses at Target when you're part of the retailer's loyalty program, Circle. Also take up to 25% off thousands of Target’s affordable-yet-stylish furniture picks for your bedroom, living room, home office, kitchen and dining, entryway and more! Get huge savings for spring on lighting, throw pillows, patio furniture and other home decor.
The Container Store
Get up to 40% off of clearance items at The Container Store.
TOMS
At TOMS, you can save 30% on trending styles when added to the bag.
Tory Burch
In case you haven't heard, Tory Burch is having a Private Sale, and you're invited. All you have to do is enter your email and the brand's stylish handbags, dresses and more are yours for the taking. In case you aren't sure where to start, ET Style pulled the best items to add to cart.
Ulta
Get $3.50 off your purchase of $15 or more from Ulta when you use the promo code 939905
Vince
From Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, Vince's End of Season Sale has classic wardrobe staples available for up to 70% off. Plus, get an added 25% off sale items when you enter the promo code FEB25 at the checkout.
Walmart
If you're eager to spruce up your home, Walmart is marking down select home items 30% off.
Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Skincare Products to Swap in for Your Spring Beauty Routine
265 Best Deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Apple, UGG, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, & more
Maternity & Baby Guide: Essentials and Gifts for New Moms
The Best Baby Gifts for New Moms
Tory Burch’s Private Sale Is On Now: Save Up to 70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Clothing & More
12 Tools You Need for Spring Cleaning
Best Black Boots on Sale Now: Shop the Best Marked-Down Specials Now
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More