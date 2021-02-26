In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion hauls from brands like Vince, Sephora and Nordstrom Rack to update your wardrobe for the new season (which everyone can look forward to once the temperatures are back on the rise) or you want to get in on must-have deals on new bedding (did we mention that Sleep Awareness Week is coming up?), there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, scroll down to see the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Upgrade your home space with Allswell, which is offering 20% off bedding and decor with the promo code REFRESH20 now through March 7.

Anthropologie is marking its sale items -- with the exception of furniture -- an extra 25% off for a limited time.

On Feb. 25, furniture brand Apt2B is hosting its It-All-Has-To-Go sale, marking items in its Outlet up to 60% off along with free shipping. You know what that means: Chic furniture and major savings for you are right this way.

Save an extra 30% off sale items using promo code ATSALE30 for a total savings of up to 90% off. Also, take 20% off face masks when you purchase 2 packs or more.

From now until March 7, Curateur is offering $25 off along with a gift with purchase when you enter the promo code SPRING25 at the checkout.

Feeling a sugar rush? Dylan's Candy Bar is having a 2-day flash sale from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26. Get 50% off on full-price chocolate bars and an extra 40% off clearance items while supplies last.

With the promo code YOURS, you can get an extra 20% off your entire Gap purchase. Deal ends March 1. Also, get $40 in GapCash when you spend $100 or more at Gap and Gap Factory using Promo Code GIFT.

Ready for some epic savings? Nordstrom Rack has added new markdowns to its selection of deals. Get up to 70% off sweaters, tops, sweaters, denim, outerwear and boots.

Old Navy's offering 20% off your purchase when you use the code SWEET. Restrictions apply; offer ends Feb. 28.

From now until Feb. 28, you can get free shipping on all orders from Sephora with the promo code FREESHIP.

Until March 1st, Save 25% off select products using promo code LATE25. Plus, enjoy a 9-Piece Beauty Bag (Worth $74) when you spend $150 or more on your purchase. New customers can receive 20% off most brands using promo code NEWBIE.

Get up to 40% off select items -- like the Original, Olema and Mattina frames -- before Sunski's sale ends on Feb. 28.

Save 20% on women's dresses at Target when you're part of the retailer's loyalty program, Circle. Also take up to 25% off thousands of Target’s affordable-yet-stylish furniture picks for your bedroom, living room, home office, kitchen and dining, entryway and more! Get huge savings for spring on lighting, throw pillows, patio furniture and other home decor.

Get up to 40% off of clearance items at The Container Store.

At TOMS, you can save 30% on trending styles when added to the bag.

In case you haven't heard, Tory Burch is having a Private Sale, and you're invited. All you have to do is enter your email and the brand's stylish handbags, dresses and more are yours for the taking. In case you aren't sure where to start, ET Style pulled the best items to add to cart.

Get $3.50 off your purchase of $15 or more from Ulta when you use the promo code 939905

From Feb. 24 through Feb. 28, Vince's End of Season Sale has classic wardrobe staples available for up to 70% off. Plus, get an added 25% off sale items when you enter the promo code FEB25 at the checkout.

If you're eager to spruce up your home, Walmart is marking down select home items 30% off.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Columbia Delta Ridge Down Hooded Jacket Columbia Columbia Delta Ridge Down Hooded Jacket Embrace the colder side of the transitional season with this lightweight down jacket from Columbia. $80 AT COLUMBIA (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Free People Sparks Fly Western Boots Free People Free People Sparks Fly Western Boots Pair these with your TikTok-approved straight-leg mom jeans for a fashion-forward spring ensemble. $100 AT FREE PEOPLE (REGULARLY $248) Buy Now

Gymax Patio Garden 4PC Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Black Walmart Gymax Patio Garden 4PC Rattan Wicker Furniture Set Black Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with these on-sale patio furniture. $210 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

Lululemon Align Pant Super High-Rise 28" Lululemon Lululemon Align Pant Super High-Rise 28" What could be better than Lululemon's best-selling Align yoga pants? An ultra-high waist. Note: This item is final sale. $79 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

West Elm New Shapes Marble Board West Elm West Elm New Shapes Marble Board Whether you're serving up some fruit and cheese for a small get together with friends or just for yourself, this will instantly elevate your dining experience. $15 AT WEST ELM (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

