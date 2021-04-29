Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Rent The Runway, Kiehl's and Outdoor Voices to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Wayfair, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Get a set of luggage from Away. Sets of 2 are available for $455-$475 instead of $500-$520 and sets of 3 are available for $695-$715 instead of $795-$815.

This is the time to get in on Bloomingdale's Spring Break Sale, which will give you up to 60% off when you take an extra 40% off all items labeled "EXTRA 40% OFF."

The Brooklinen Birthday sale is still going strong! Grab 20% off sitewide while you can with the promo code BDAY.

Save 10% on anything from Casper's site with the promo code FLASH10 through April 29. And starting April 30, you can get up to 30% off Casper's bundles with the promo code COMFORT30.

Get up to 40% off beds, furniture and home goods at Chewy.

From now until May 8, you can get up to $50 off your Fitbit purchase along with free 2-day shipping.

For its VIP event, Gap is offering 40% off with the promo code TREAT. And on top of that, an added 10% off with the code PERK.

Grab everything at Kiehl's for 20% off with the promo code MOM.

Now through May 2, Macy's is holding another Friends & Family sale, with up to 30% off regular-priced, sale and clearance styles when you use the promo code FRIEND.

Use the promo MIRRORF&F21 for $500 The Mirror and get free shipping and delivery (which is all typically $750).

You still have time to get yourself Our Place's famous Always Pan for $30 off with the promo code GOODTASTE30.

Just in time for Mother's Day, you can get free 2-day shipping before the holiday on a purchase of $150 or more from Outdoor Voices. Offer ends May 5.

Get Rent The Runway's 16 Items plan for only $139 ($10 off!) for two months when you use the promo code READYFORFUN now through May 11.

Target is offering up to 30% off indoor furniture, home decor, kitchen tools and mattresses during its Spring Home Event.

Save on home goods during Walmart's Home Savings event now through April 29.

Now's your last chance to shop Wayfair's Way Day sale, which ends on April 29.

Save up to 40% off on 1800FLOWERS' Deal of the Week.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

AllModern Lark 84" Square Arm Sofa Wayfair AllModern Lark 84" Square Arm Sofa Add a touch of color to your living space with the addition of this beautiful couch. $960 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $1350) Buy Now

Threshold Agoura Hills Cane Back Accent Chair Target Threshold Agoura Hills Cane Back Accent Chair If you're on the hunt for an accent chair, go with this. $146 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $265) Buy Now

Bala Weighted Bangle Set Anthropologie Bala Weighted Bangle Set Without a doubt, these will be one of the best additions to your at-home workouts yet. $49 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE Buy Now

Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream Kiehl's Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream Be sure to grab a product from Kiehl's sale while you can for 20% off with the code 'MOM.' We love anti-aging face and neck cream. $54 AT KIEHL'S (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Amazon Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Looking for a pair of sneakers to add to your spring and summer wardrobe? These celebrity-approved shoes are perfect. $27 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Casper Best-Selling Queen Bundle Casper Casper Best-Selling Queen Bundle If you're on the market for a new mattress, take this opportunity to grab yourself this bundle from Casper. $1194 AT CASPER (REGULARLY $1493) Buy Now

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Amazon GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Not only does this air fryer bake, fry, grill and roast, but you'll also get a recipe book to get the most out of every use. $67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Grab some of Brooklinen's signature sheets for 20% off during its Birthday Sale while you can. $158 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Everlane The Clean Silk Cami Everlane Everlane The Clean Silk Cami Everlane's camisole -- which is made from 100% silk -- will be the perfect addition to your closet. $52 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair There couldn't be a more stylish office chair than this. $155 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Coming Soon -- Here Are the Details

26 Best Perfumes for Mother's D -- Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

Tory Burch Sale: Shop Our Picks

Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Shop the Epic Amazon Event