The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now — From Casper and MIRROR by Lululemon to Wayfair and More

By ETonline Staff
In the world of shopping, there's always a worthwhile deal happening somewhere. And let's be real, there's never a better way to shop than one that lets you save a chunk of your paycheck. That said, finding out exactly where the best online sales are happening and which ones actually merit your time and money is another story. Luckily, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything into your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands like Rent The Runway, Kiehl's and Outdoor Voices to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have deals from Wayfair, there's bound to be a sale that has exactly what you need.

Ahead, find the best online sales to start shopping ASAP. Then, check out our favorite deals from the week that are too good to pass up.

Away

Get a set of luggage from Away. Sets of 2 are available for $455-$475 instead of $500-$520 and sets of 3 are available for $695-$715 instead of $795-$815.

Bloomingdale's

This is the time to get in on Bloomingdale's Spring Break Sale, which will give you up to 60% off when you take an extra 40% off all items labeled "EXTRA 40% OFF." 

Brooklinen

The Brooklinen Birthday sale is still going strong! Grab 20% off sitewide while you can with the promo code BDAY.

Casper Mattress

Save 10% on anything from Casper's site with the promo code FLASH10 through April 29. And starting April 30, you can get up to 30% off Casper's bundles with the promo code COMFORT30.

Chewy

Get up to 40% off beds, furniture and home goods at Chewy.

Fitbit

From now until May 8, you can get up to $50 off your Fitbit purchase along with free 2-day shipping.

Gap

For its VIP event, Gap is offering 40% off with the promo code TREAT. And on top of that, an added 10% off with the code PERK.

Kiehl's

Grab everything at Kiehl's for 20% off with the promo code MOM.

Macy's

Now through May 2, Macy's is holding another Friends & Family sale, with up to 30% off regular-priced, sale and clearance styles when you use the promo code FRIEND.

Mirror

Use the promo MIRRORF&F21 for $500 The Mirror and get free shipping and delivery (which is all typically $750).

Our Place

You still have time to get yourself Our Place's famous Always Pan for $30 off with the promo code GOODTASTE30.

Outdoor Voices

Just in time for Mother's Day, you can get free 2-day shipping before the holiday on a purchase of $150 or more from Outdoor Voices. Offer ends May 5.

Rent The Runway

Get Rent The Runway's 16 Items plan for only $139 ($10 off!) for two months when you use the promo code READYFORFUN now through May 11.

Target

Target is offering up to 30% off indoor furniture, home decor, kitchen tools and mattresses during its Spring Home Event.

Walmart

Save on home goods during Walmart's Home Savings event now through April 29.

Wayfair

Now's your last chance to shop Wayfair's Way Day sale, which ends on April 29.

1800FLOWERS

Save up to 40% off on 1800FLOWERS' Deal of the Week.

Shop Our Favorite Deals You Might've Missed This Week

Wayfair
AllModern Lark 84" Square Arm Sofa
Add a touch of color to your living space with the addition of this beautiful couch.
$960 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $1350)
Target
Threshold Agoura Hills Cane Back Accent Chair
If you're on the hunt for an accent chair, go with this.
$146 AT TARGET (REGULARLY $265)
Anthropologie
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
Without a doubt, these will be one of the best additions to your at-home workouts yet.
$49 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE
Kiehl's
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream
Be sure to grab a product from Kiehl's sale while you can for 20% off with the code 'MOM.' We love anti-aging face and neck cream. 
$54 AT KIEHL'S (REGULARLY $68)
Amazon
Superga Unisex 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Looking for a pair of sneakers to add to your spring and summer wardrobe? These celebrity-approved shoes are perfect.
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON
Wayfair
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kiril Duvet Cover Set
How pretty is this striped sheet set for spring?
$29 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $102)
Casper Best-Selling Queen Bundle
Casper
Casper Best-Selling Queen Bundle
If you're on the market for a new mattress, take this opportunity to grab yourself this bundle from Casper. 
$1194 AT CASPER (REGULARLY $1493)
Amazon
GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-QT 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer
Not only does this air fryer bake, fry, grill and roast, but you'll also get a recipe book to get the most out of every use.
$67 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Grab some of Brooklinen's signature sheets for 20% off during its Birthday Sale while you can.
$158 AT BROOKLINEN (REGULARLY $198)
Everlane
Everlane The Clean Silk Cami
Everlane's camisole -- which is made from 100% silk -- will be the perfect addition to your closet.
$52 AT EVERLANE (REGULARLY $75)
Amazon
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) Bundle with Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Perhaps you've been thinking about installing some security cameras in your home. In which case, grab this bundle for $200.
$200 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Wayfair
Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Task Chair
There couldn't be a more stylish office chair than this.
$155 AT WAYFAIR (REGULARLY $229)

